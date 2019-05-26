Death Stranding Trailer Teased by Hideo Kojima Again

With as much as Hideo Kojima teases his fans, you would think he didn’t have much time to work on the highly anticipated Death Stranding. Despite receiving a handful of looks at the upcoming title over the past two years, not much is actually known about the game. Many fans are hoping that 2019 is the year we learn a bounty of details, including when we can expect the project to be released. That said, Kojima himself has been teasing fans about an upcoming trailer that is supposed to be arriving in the near future, and the latest tease is easily the best one yet.

The latest tease, which Kojima recently tweeted out, happens to be a video, instead of the blurry photos that fans have become accustomed to. The majority of the footage is blocked by what appears to be either water or the black liquid that has been seen in previous videos. The only part that viewers are able to see is a cutout in the shape of a hand that is placed in the center.

As can be seen in the footage, Norman Reedus’ character is present as well as the words “create the rope.” What has been revealed about Death Stranding so far is the fact that the game has a bit to do with connecting with others. Rope would certainly come in handy in certain connectivity scenarios, so this is surely a clue as to what we can expect from the game. What exactly that is could be just about anything, so we will have to wait until the actual trailer drops in the hopefully near future.

Death Stranding is currently in development exclusively for PlayStation 4. For even more on the mysterious title coming out of Kojima Productions, check out some of our previous coverage.

What do you think about all of this? When do you believe Kojima is actually going to release a new trailer? Do you feel that no matter what, it’s going to be just as mysterious as previous looks at Death Stranding, or will the picture become clearer soon? Sound off in the comment section below, or feel free to hit me up over on Twitter @anarkE7!