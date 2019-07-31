Death Stranding Will Be “A Statement,” Teases Voice Actor

Death Stranding is easily one of the most highly anticipated titles in recent memory, and for a number of reasons. Not only has the mystery surrounding the game intrigued many, but it is coming from none other than Hideo Kojima and team. In addition to this, there are a bounty of famous actors and directors that are featured in the game, making the gap between video games and cinema that much shorter. That said, Troy Baker, who is one such actor that is playing a role in Death Stranding, recently gave the upcoming title some unique praise, saying it’s “a statement” more than it is a game.

During a recent interview with Push Square, Troy Baker discussed the upcoming PlayStation 4 exclusive. Baker noted that “it’ll definitely be a statement.” He then went on to say how Kojima isn’t looking to push copies of the mysterious title, saying “If you know anything about Kojima, he doesn’t make ‘games’. He’s an amazing world builder. He’s trying to move the medium forward, not just trying to move copies.”

Baker also mentioned how it won’t be any of the celebrities in the game that will be the selling point. As you may know, Death Stranding features the likes of Norman Reedus, Mads Mikkelsen, Lindsay Wagner, and many more. However, it won’t be their names that sell the game, but Kojima himself. “This will be a game that names sell, and it won’t be Norman Reedus and Mads Mikkelsen, and it sure as sh*t won’t be Troy Baker,” he said. “The name that’s going to sell this game is going to be Kojima.”

Death Stranding is set to arrive on November 8th exclusively for PlayStation 4. For more on the upcoming title, check out some of our previous coverage, or you can find a brief description below:

“In the near future, mysterious explosions have rocked the planet, setting off a series of supernatural events known as the Death Stranding. With spectral creatures plaguing the landscape, and the planet on the verge of a mass extinction, it’s up to Sam Bridges to journey across the ravaged wasteland and save mankind from impending annihilation.”

