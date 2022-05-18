Deathloop Sequel Possibly Teased by Actor

✖

It seems like a sequel to 2021's first-person action title Deathloop could be in the works if a new tease is anything to go off of. Even though Deathloop hasn't been out for a full year at this point, one of the main actors associated with the project recently indicated that something new with the franchise may be happening behind the scenes. And while it was initially thought that this new work associated with Deathloop could simply be for add-on content, that doesn't seem to be the case.

In a recent message shared on Twitter, actor Jason Kelley, who plays Colt in Deathloop, shared an image of himself in the recording booth. Kelley didn't state what specifically he was recording voiceover for, but his tweet in question featured hashtags associated with both Deathloop and his character. In response, one fan asked if Kelley could be recording voice work for new DLC associated with Deathloop. Kelley ended up shooting down this notion and said that the work he is doing is instead for a "new title." With this in mind, many fans believed that he could be recording lines for a full-blown Deathloop sequel.

Even though this tease by Kelley is very interesting, there's a decent chance that he's not actually working on Deathloop 2 just yet. The main reason for this is because it still feels far too soon after the first game released for a sequel to be at the point in development where Kelley would be recording lines.

As such, one other possibility with this situation could involve the upcoming Xbox version of Deathloop. For the time being, Deathloop is a console exclusive for PlayStation 5, but this should be coming to an end later this year. When Deathloop does land on Xbox Series X, perhaps it will be in a "new" version of the game will arrive on this platform that will contain a bit more content. This is just one theory, but it could be a feasible one.

Would you like to see a new game associated with Deathloop arrive at some point in the future? And what do you think this tease from Kelley will actually result in? Let me know your own thoughts on this whole situation either down in the comments or reach out to me on Twitter at @MooreMan12.