Def Jam Trends as Fans Beg for a New Game in the Series
Mortal Kombat creator Ed Boon took to Twitter to ask fans what fighting game franchise they'd most like to see revived. Overwhelmingly, fans shared their desire to see the Def Jam series return, and the franchise has been trending on social media as a result! For those unfamiliar, the games featured a number of prominent artists signed to Def Jam Recordings. The series began with 2003's Def Jam Vendetta, followed by Def Jam: Fight for NY in 2004. Unfortunately, there hasn't been a new game since 2007's Def Jam Icon. Last summer, Ice-T shared his hopes for a revival, but fans have continued to wait. Hopefully, the increased interest will lead to a new game in the series!
Keep reading to see what fans are saying about Def Jam!
The answer seems pretty obvious!
DEF JAM!!!! https://t.co/BWfO5Tt7lJ— just call me bri. (@tinkerbri1212) May 7, 2021
Vendetta and Fight for NY have a faithful following...
Def Jam is trending so I have to tweet that these two games are LEGENDARY. Miss playing them pic.twitter.com/23rrJGZTt4— Josh Padmore (@JPadmore92) May 6, 2021
...but most aren't fond of Icon.
Def jam long overdue for a comeback & remastered. Just leave Icon in the grave where it belongs. Us fans good with vendetta and fight for ny. pic.twitter.com/TmH8wZwXZS— Nick Martinez (@nomad_nick726) May 7, 2021
Someone make it happen!
Def Jam Fight for NY Sequel! Let's GO! https://t.co/uhN9Kj1aKO— Xavier Fernandez (@Is_Xavier_) May 7, 2021
BossLogic knows what's up.
Def Jam. https://t.co/MAcsboQClW— BossLogic (@Bosslogic) May 6, 2021
That might be interesting!
Ed u need to buy the rights to the Def Jam and make those finishing moves FATALITIES🔥🔥👀 https://t.co/ZI4ce7Fsla— Nick Santana300😈🖖🏿 (@NSantana300) May 6, 2021
The games have a huge following.
Def Jam totally deserves to get back
That game was Bonkers,it made me love and remember the cool 2000's hip hop scene https://t.co/5Uxz6ikc2z— Markza_RED (@markzaRED) May 6, 2021
We can only hope!
Imagine if they made a new def jam vendetta with online play pic.twitter.com/S3jBw0fSPQ— Royce Smith™ est. 1988💮 (@RoyceGotBars) May 6, 2021