Def Jam Trends as Fans Beg for a New Game in the Series

Mortal Kombat creator Ed Boon took to Twitter to ask fans what fighting game franchise they'd most like to see revived. Overwhelmingly, fans shared their desire to see the Def Jam series return, and the franchise has been trending on social media as a result! For those unfamiliar, the games featured a number of prominent artists signed to Def Jam Recordings. The series began with 2003's Def Jam Vendetta, followed by Def Jam: Fight for NY in 2004. Unfortunately, there hasn't been a new game since 2007's Def Jam Icon. Last summer, Ice-T shared his hopes for a revival, but fans have continued to wait. Hopefully, the increased interest will lead to a new game in the series!

