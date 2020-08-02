Ice-T Wants New Def Jam Game on PS5 and Xbox Series X

✖

The Def Jam games were surprise successes for EA in the early 2000s, and Ice-T would like to see the series return during the next console generation. On Twitter, the rapper/actor shared an image of his likeness in Def Jam: Fight for New York, while airing his hopes for a new series entry, presumably on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X. The original titles were wrestling games that featured prominent artists that were signed to Def Jam Recordings. As such, some of the biggest names of the era appeared in the series, alongside Ice-T. The original Tweet can be found below.

Gamer Stuff: I think they really need to reboot this game for the new consoles.. 💥🤛🏽 pic.twitter.com/o5SWG6W19B — ICE T (@FINALLEVEL) July 31, 2020

Def Jam Vendetta and Def Jam: Fight for New York were released in 2003 and 2004, respectively, while a third series entry, Def Jam: Icon, was released in 2007. However, it's been more than 13 years since EA has done anything with the franchise. It's impossible to say whether or not the series might generate interest if EA were to release a new game, but reception to Ice-T's Tweet has been fairly positive, with a lot of fans voicing their love of the series.

The past few months have seen a number of older franchises given a second chance at life, including Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1 + 2, from Activision. That compilation title will feature updated takes on the original games, complete with modern likenesses for the skaters that appeared in the original games. If Def Jam were to receive a modern update, it would be interesting to see whether EA would go with a similar approach, or if the publisher would look to add some of rap's current big names.

In the video game industry, it seems that most good franchises never truly stay dead. With the next console generation set to kick-off later this year, publishers like EA will be digging through their back catalogs to find more franchises to revitalize. It remains to be seen whether or not Def Jam will follow suit; perhaps Ice-T's Tweet will generate enough interest to convince EA!

