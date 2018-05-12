Deformers Is Shutting Down in August

Development on Ready At Dawn’s multiplayer game Deformers is ending soon just over a year after the game released.

The game that was released on April 21 of last year for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC consisted of players taking control of a variety of squishy creatures and employing abilities and tactics in multiplayer battles. Deformers even has a mode called Form Ball that operates much like Rocket League if you subbed out the neon-covered cars for the all the game’s various Forms.

While it’s been available for just over a year now, Ready At Dawn confirmed in a server closure notice that the game’s online servers and development would be shutting down in August.

“After much deliberation, Ready At Dawn has made the difficult decision to shut down Deformers servers in its Western and European markets on August 9th, 2018,” Ready At Dawn’s announcement said. “All development on the Western/European version of Deformers will cease effective immediately, and as part of this transition, all physical and digital purchases of Deformers and real-money Strand Pack purchasing will be disabled.”

As of May 11, all of the game’s Workshop items were also made available for everyone at no cost. This means that those who want to continue playing in the game’s offline mode can do so with all of the Forms and Styles unlocked before the servers officially shut down in a few months.

Issuing one last message to players and saying that the shutting down of this game will allow the Deformers team to continue working on the studio’s other projects, Ready At Dawn thanked players for their time spent playing.

“Thank you for supporting us in pursuing our passion project. It isn’t often that a team gets that opportunity, and in the process also has the fortune to meet such wonderful and passionate players to join us on our journey. You’ve shared in our challenges and encouraged us along the way with your inspiring messages, artwork,and wonderful videos. We couldn’t have come this far without you. As painful as it was, we had to make a very difficult, but necessary, decision when it became clear that Deformers was no longer financially viable in the West and in Europe. This decision will allow us to keep providing the best play experience as possible for our other games and also enable us to continue to bring you new and exciting games in the future.”