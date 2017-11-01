Dell Is Offering Up Some Good Black Friday Gaming Deals

Black Friday is just a few weeks away, and while it’s no doubt going to fill some retail employees with dread (we feel you, guys, we really do), it’s also going to offer up a number of worthwhile bargains to shoppers, especially those in need of some new gaming toys – oh, and gifts for the others, of course. Sure.

With that, our friends at Bfads.net, who specialize in getting a hold of special Black Friday ads weeks before their official release, have discovered what computer company Dell will be offering up on the shopping day. The company previous revealed what Kohl’s was up to, and while Dell’s sale looks to be a little bit smaller, there are some sweet deals if you’re looking for a new gaming rig, or particular titles.

On the gaming side of things, you’ll be able to pick up a PlayStation 4 1TB Slim for $199.99, or an Xbox One S 500GB for $189.99. Not bad for start-up deals at all. In addition, various games are marked down, including Forza Motorsport 7 for $39.99; Super Lucky’s Tale for $19.99; and Gears of War 4 for $19.99.

There are also some good doorbusters for those of you looking for new computer gear, like an Inspiron Gaming Desktop for $499.99; a Dell 24 Gaming Monitor for $379.99; and an Alienware 25 Monitor for $379.99.

Check out the full list of deals below!

PS4 1TB Slim $199.99

Xbox One S 500GB $189.99

Thrustmaster Ferrari458 + Forza 7 + Forza Horizon 3 $259.99 [Doorbuster 12PM ET 11/24]

PSVR + Camera bundle w/ Gran Turismo Sport $299.99

Forza Motorsport 7 $39.99

Super Lucky’s Tale $19.99

Gears of War 4 $19.99

Halo Wars 2 $19.99

Inspiron Gaming Desktop $499 [Online Exclusive Doorbuster 10PM, 11/23]

Dell 24 Gaming Monitor $379.99

Dell 27 Gaming Monitor $399.99 [Doorbuster 9AM ET 11/24]

Alienware 25 Monitor $379.99

Alienware Aurora $799.99 [Online Exclusive Doorbuster 11AM, 11/23]

In addition, there are also some deals on TV’s, including a Vizio 50″ 4K Smart HDR Ultra HDTV and $100 promo eGift card for $499.99; and an LG 65″ 4K Smart HDR Ultra HDTV for $799.99. Both are doorbusters, and will be available before the Black Friday event.

Happy shopping – and don’t forget to save us something!

The sales will kick off on Black Friday unless the Doorbusters indicate otherwise. And don’t forget, some competitors actually do price matching!