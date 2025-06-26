Delta Force Teases Xbox and PS5 Release

Delta Force may be gearing up for a console release very soon after only being playable on PC for the better part of a year. The shooter space is pretty crowded with heavy hitters like Call of Duty and Battlefield, but there are a lot of other, much smaller developers trying to find their own audience with more focused experiences. Call of Duty has a pretty broad appeal thanks to its cinematic campaigns, in and out multiplayer, and co-op offerings like Zombies, but games like Arma Reforger have stepped up to cater to a more hardcore audience looking for a mil-sim experience on both console and PC.

Later this summer, fans will also get to play Ready or Not on Xbox and PS5 after it was previously relegated to PC exclusively for years. That game puts players in the shoes of a SWAT team and allows them to partner up with a few friends to tactically raid compounds and homes. Now, it seems like another PC shooter is coming to console very soon. Delta Force, a Battlefield-esque shooter, has had plans to make its way to console for a while now. The game successfully released in free-to-play on PC last year and has been a solid hit amongst players.

Delta Force Console Release May Be Imminent

delta force

Now, its console release may be imminent ahead of a new season of content. The Delta Force Twitter account tweeted the iconic PlayStation symbols as well as Xbox’s face buttons (ABXY) without any additional context. This seems to be a tease for a release on both platforms very soon. Of course, nothing has been concretely announced, but one would have to imagine that’s what this teases.

🔺🔴✖️🟪 — Delta Force Game (@DeltaForce_Game) June 25, 2025

If that’s the case, it’s likely the release won’t come long after the announcement. Fall is Call of Duty season, so that would be a dangerous time to try and release a new shooter on consoles. So, perhaps it will be released on console in the coming days or weeks to give shooter fans a new game to play this summer.

It’s likely the game will continue to be free-to-play on consoles and will likely fill a void for Battlefield fans. Battlefield 2042 missed the mark with a lot of players, but Battlefield 6 is due out within the next year and may bring the series to its former glory. However, maybe Delta Force can beat EA to the punch and offer a worthwhile large-scale multiplayer shooter on consoles before then.