Arma Reforger Is Finally Adding PS5 Mod Support Very Soon

Arma Reforger is finally bringing mods to PlayStation 5 users very soon. The Arma series is one of the most sophisticated and beloved military sim franchises on the market. It was relegated to PC for years due to not only its demanding nature with its sprawling maps and epic battles, but also its complex control scheme. Arma gives players a lot of control over just about everything in the game, so it requires a lot of controls that aren’t really available on a controller. However, that’s changing. In 2022, Arma Reforger was stealth released on Xbox, giving fans the Arma experience on console. It is meant to be a testing ground for future Arma releases on all platforms and so far, it’s been great.

Over time, Arma Reforger has added things like mod support to the Xbox version. Although the game is set during the Cold War and therefore, technology is pretty limited, mods can change that. Some mods even completely change the game and its setting, allowing players to have a modern day setting with high-tech gear like NVGs, better vehicles, a wider array of weapons, and much more. It completely transforms the game for the better, but it still has some rough edges on consoles. However, PlayStation fans were sad when Arma Reforger came to PS5 at the end of 2024. The game had no mod support on PS5, meaning a big part of the game was completely inaccessible to them.

Thankfully, that’s about to change. Arma Reforger is bringing mod support to PS5 later this month. A new video from the game’s Twitter account confirmed that Arma Reforger for PS5 will get mods starting on May 22nd. That means fans will get to enjoy the mods for this game starting next weekend, which is huge for those who have been waiting for this. As of right now, it’s unclear if there will be any kind of restrictions for the PlayStation version. PlayStation as a platform is very particular about modding, early access games, and more as it wants to ensure players get a good experience worth their money and are protected from certain things.

PlayStation was pretty resistant to things like crossplay for years, so it’s in their DNA to be a bit picky about these things. However, it seems like Arma is pretty safe. Hopefully this will create a more one to one parity between all of the platforms. That said, there are problems with mods on the Xbox side of things. Downloads can take forever or just get completely stuck, making it a pain to get them working. Hopefully Arma Refroger has figured out this problem and has fixed it on PS5 and Xbox as well, but only time will tell.

All of this is great news for the future as well. Arma 4 is in active development and it will come to console later down the line. It’s likely still a couple of years away, but ideally, this means mod support will be a day one feature for the game on both consoles. We don’t know much about the new Arma game, but Reforger has been a pretty strong appetizer for what’s to come.

Are you going to download any mods for Arma Reforger? Let me know in the comments.