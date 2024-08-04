Deltarune Chapters 3 and 4 Gets New Update From Creator Toby Fox

Deltarune creator Toby Fox has provided a new development update on the upcoming chapters of the popular indie title. Following the launch of Deltarune: Chapter 2 back in 2021, Fox announced soon after that Chapters 3 and 4 would all end up releasing at a single time rather than individually. As such, this has led fans to wonder about when this next wave of Deltarune content would drop as it has been nearly three years since the last installment. Fortunately, Fox has now said that Chapter 4 of Deltarune is essentially content-complete, which means that the focus should soon shift to Chapter 5.

In a new blog post, Fox informed fans of how the ongoing development of Deltarune is progressing. As of the end of July, Fox says that all maps and battles in Chapter 4 have been finished and there are now only minor fixes that need to be made to certain cutscenes and visuals. Fox said that he has even allowed some close friends to play through Deltarune: Chapter 4 at this point and they have received it very positively.

As for the launch of Deltarune: Chapter 3 & 4, Fox stressed that there’s still a lot of work to be done. Not only does extensive bug testing need to take place, but the console ports for these chapters have yet to be created either. Once all of that is done, then the game must be submitted to various ratings boards. Still, while there’s a lot left to be done, Fox said that the length of these upcoming Deltarune chapters is quite extensive.

“I’m not sure if Chapter 2 is still the longest chapter, but Chapter 3 & 4 together are definitely longer than Chapter 1 & 2 combined. Thinking about that is kind of crazy,” Fox said. “Initial developer of Chapter 5 is also progressing steadily. Most of the team is still focusing on Chapter 4, but a few people are going ahead and creating an initial draft of Chapter 5’s maps, working on bullet patterns, etc..”

For now, Fox hasn’t even committed to a broad release window for these upcoming Deltarune chapters. Fortunately, he does tend to be consistent in updating fans about how development is going. Because of this, we might have a better idea of when Deltarune: Chapter 3 & 4 could launch before 2024 comes to a close.