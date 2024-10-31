Deltarune Chapters 3 and 4 Officially Coming in 2025

Last month marked the three year anniversary of Deltarune Chapter 2. It’s been a long wait for the next two chapters, but an end is nearly in sight. Creator Toby Fox has announced that Chapters 3 and 4 “will 100% come out in 2025.” In a pair of posts on his Bluesky account, Fox shared a new piece of Halloween artwork for the game, and offered a brief update regarding development. Fox said that he can’t narrow down the release date any further just yet, as “the specific time is still relying on localization and console porting.”

We’ve known for a little while that Fox’s role in development had shifted to work on Chapter 5. In an update back in September, Fox first revealed that he had finished “everything I can actively do” for the next two chapters, and that localization, bug testing, and console porting had begun. That would seem to imply that the chapters will be coming earlier in 2025, as opposed to later in the year, but there’s no way of knowing for sure. Deltarune Chapter 1 was released in 2018, and Chapter 2 came out in 2021, about three years apart. As far as we know, the current plan is that the next two chapters will be released simultaneously, so there shouldn’t be nearly as long of a window.

Videos by ComicBook.com

While the first two chapters of Deltarune were released for free, these two will have a price attached. We don’t know how much they will cost, but Fox said back in 2021 that these chapter were “definitely going to cost more” compared to Undertale‘s launch price. The idea was that the price for Deltarune would reflect the work that was also put into the first two chapters as well. However, we know that plans have at least slightly changed since then. When Fox made that comment, he was also planning to release Chapter 5 at the same time as Chapters 3 and 4. That’s no longer the plan, so we’ll have to see what else has changed.

RELATED: Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Features Music by Undertale Developer

The news was largely met with excitement from Fox’s fan base. There are some fans that had hoped Chapters 3 and 4 might make it to market before the end of 2024, but even those people don’t seem too upset. At this point, it’s been six years since Deltarune Chapter 1’s release, and people are just eager to see where the story takes them. Deltarune fans have learned to be patient, and to give Fox room to make the best game possible. That’s worked out well for them so far, and there’s reason to suspect the finished product will prove worth it. At the very least, the extra time will give newcomers a chance to play the first two chapters!

Are you happy that we have a release window for Deltarune‘s next two chapters? What month do you think they’ll actually come out? Share your thoughts with me directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp, on Bluesky at @Marcdachamp, or on Instagram at @Dachampgaming!