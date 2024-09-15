Deltarune Creator Has "Completed Everything I Can Actively Do" for Chapters 3 and 4

Deltarune fans have been waiting a very long time for the next chapters in the game's saga. It's been three years since Chapter 2, but it seems there's been significant progress lately. Creator Toby Fox has provided a new progress update, and it seems things are now out of his hands. Internally, the goal was to finish main content for Chapters 3 and 4 by September 1st. That goal has been met, and now all that's left is bug fixes, localization, and console ports. The main focus for anyone not working on these parts is now Chapter 5, which "will be the main focus for us moving forward."

"Regarding Chapter 3&4's development, I have personally completed everything I can actively do for it. Now, all I can do is wait for localization and testing," Fox wrote in a blog post.

Fox went on to say that the waiting process now "feels like I'm strapped to a chair with delicious food just out of my reach." That's probably the same way that his fans feel, but at least it seems like things are progressing nicely! Deltarune Chapter 2 was released all the way back in 2021. At this time, there is no announced release window for Chapters 3 and 4, but the current plan is for them to be released simultaneously. It's possible that could change at some point; Fox initially planned to release Chapters 3, 4, and 5 together as a paid package. Fox later decided that just Chapters 3 and 4 would get a simultaneous release, so it's possible things could change again. However, that's entirely speculation, and nothing has been stated in that regard.

Deltarune is Toby Fox's follow-up to the massively successful Undertale. The first two chapters of Deltarune have gotten a lot of praise from both players and reviewers, and the plan is for seven chapters in total. At this rate, it's going to be a very long time before Deltarune's completion, but hopefully the wait will prove worth it. Toby Fox has built a passionate audience over the years, and many players are more than willing to wait, even if it might feel agonizing at times!

