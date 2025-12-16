Demeo x Dungeons & Dragons: Battlemarked Just Added A Festive New Quest With First Major Update

While Dungeons & Dragons fans have got a while to wait for the newly announced Warlock, 2025 did bring us one new D&D video game. Earlier this year, tabletop hybrid D&D x Demeo: Battlemarked launched, offering a new way for players to roll dice together in a virtual format. At launch, Battlemarked offered 2 full campaigns and a handful of one-shots. Now, the game has just gotten its first major content update since release. The Holiday Patch brings in several quality-of-life improvements, along with a new limited-time quest.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Battlemarked is a mix of D&D lore and Demeo mechanics, with a classic tabletop feel. In our review, we noted that the game was a lot of fun, but had some rough edges. Since it released, Battlemarked has had a few small patches aimed at smoothing out some of the bugs. Now, this free major content update brings new adventures for players along with some serious QoL improvements and bug fixes.

Demeo x Dungeons & Dragons: Battlemarked Adds New Holiday Quest & Improvements

Image courtesy of Resolution Games and Wizards of the Coast

The first major content update for Battlemarked went live on December 15th. And it’s got some exciting new content for players who’ve already worked their way through the existing quests. A temporary side quest has been added to the Crown of Frost campaign, and it’s got a holiday theme. Players can start the festive mission by talking to Dwelf Jollykeg at the Ramshackle Inn. If you complete the quest, you’ll get a new holiday-themed skin for your in-game dice.

Along with this new side quest, the patch brings in several quality-of-life features. Chief among them is addressing feedback about the single-player experience in Battlemarked. Instead of hirelings, players will be able to build full custom parties using their hero profiles. That means you can gain XP and progress your characters in single-player mode, if you choose.

Image courtesy of Resolution Games and Wizards of the Coast

For the full list of bug fixes and improvements now available in Battlemarked, see the official patch notes below:

Features

Single player uses all custom heroes instead of hirelings

One of each class of custom Heroes is automatically created when you create your first Hero. This will also happen the first time a returning player starts the game with this update.

Added a way to remove Heroes/Hirelings from the party while on the map

Old Single Player save files with Hirelings in them will load normally, please remove the Hirelings and replace them with Heroes if you want to continue that save using custom Heroes.

Added a way to adjust the turn order while on the map

Added a way to change who is controlling a Hireling in Multiplayer, both on the map and in level

The player can change/confirm their Hero’s secondary ability before being able to spend trait points. This choice is still permanent.

Added a new side quest to Crown of Frost with a nice reward

Added a way to copy the multiplayer room code to more easily share it.

Side quest givers and locations are now marked with blue ! and ?

Scrapping cards in VR now has a delay to prevent accidental scrapping of cards. Additional audio has been added for both VR and gamepad when scrapping a card.

Bonfires in the Frost Keep boss fight now interact with other elements as well

You can now manually rotate and inspect unlockable dice and baseplates in the Player Profile page on flatscreen.

Achievements, unlockable dice, and unlockable baseplates now show in a more consistent order.

Improved diagonal targeting of melee attack cards with mouse and keyboard.

All cutscenes polished and improved (more changes than you can count on your fingers and toes combined!)

New Quest:

Try out the new side quest by going to the Ramshackle Inn and speaking to Jollykeg to start it.

New card added as part of the new quest line!

Complete the quest and receive the reward!

Bug Fixes:

Overall Stability improvements

General performance improvements

Fixed a bug where text would not update properly sometimes when you change languages while in the shop

Trait point notifications on the party menu will be hidden after viewing that character sheet, until the next level up

Fixed bugs related to the ‘Confused’ Status Effect: Confused units now only attack when adjacent to a target They can’t attack while incapacitated (stunned, sleep, etc.)

Fixed a bug where the final boss of ‘Crown of Frost’ sometimes dealt damage to himself (stupid!)

Fixed a bug where boss levels of dungeons would sometimes not appear when playing a dungeon a second time in a session

Ice Troll Heart now always works correctly on targets other than yourself

Potion of Speed VFX now always plays on the correct target when used on others, and also uses the correct animation.

If a Hero possesses multiple traits that activate when reviving an ally, all of them will trigger properly now.

All forms of healing that revives a downed hero should now trigger traits that activates when reviving an ally.

Fixed a bug where ‘Prismatic Spray’ cards could sometimes disappear from your hand as you progressed through the game if you did not have the trait Prismatic Spray+.

‘Lunging Attack’ and other similar attacks used by enemy units such as wolves should no longer displace the attacker.

Changes to Traits and Weapons:

The ‘Honed Instinct’ trait now works as intended, and the trigger chance has been changed to 10%.

The ‘Merciful Reaver +2’ weapon previously had a 10% chance to activate its effects, which was an unintended downgrade. This has been changed to always trigger to match the other versions of Merciful Reaver.

‘Honed Instinct’, ‘Double Tap’, and ‘Extra Attack’ traits now operate independently rather than stacking, meaning if you have several of the traits you can get multiple follow up melee attacks if you are lucky. Furthermore, many of the melee attack cards can now trigger the traits.

The ‘Warborn Surge’ trait now only applies to non-props on the same team. Furthermore, it should now trigger for any type of melee attack, rather than just the basic melee attack and a select few cards.

Both ‘Combat Magic’ traits should now stack properly. The associated status effect icon has also been updated.

Demeo x Dungeons & Dragons: Battlemarked is available on PC and PS5. The new update is live on all platforms as of December 15th.

Are you excited to see a new quest in Battlemarked? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!