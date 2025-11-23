Demeo X D&D Battlemarked Campaign Settings & Details, Explained

The newest Dungeons & Dragons video game has arrived on the scene, in the form of Demeo x D&D: Battlemarked. This immersive virtual tabletop is a hybrid of original Demeo rules and D&D lore, creating a co-op experience across platforms. At launch, the game offers a few unlockable one-shot adventures and 2 full campaigns. But if you’re debating whether Battlemarked is for you, chances are you have some questions about those campaigns.

One of the major selling points for Battlemarked is that its campaigns run themselves. In other words, no one has to sign up for the prep work and improv of being the Dungeon Master. But with this game pulling in actual locations and lore from Dungeons & Dragons, just how familiar are the campaigns it contains? Let’s break down everything you need to know about the campaigns you’re getting from the Battlemarked base game.

Are the Battlemarked Campaigns New, Original Stories or Existing D&D Adventures?

Screenshot by ComicBook

Currently, there are 2 campaigns in Battlemarked: Campaign 1, titled Embers of Chaos, and Campaign 2, titled Crown of Frost. Both are new original stories for the crossover game, but take place in familiar Dungeons & Dragons settings. There is some solid fidelity to lore that longtime fans of the TTRPG will recognize, but the adventures are also accessible to those with little to no D&D knowledge, as well.

Embers of Chaos is primarily set in the Neverwinter Woods, as ur heroes strive to restore peace between opposing forces. You’ll encounter some familiar references, including members of the Emerald Enclave, but the story itself is brand-new.

As for Crown of Frost, this campaign takes players to the frozen region of Icewind Dale. Here, strange forces are making unusual alliances, amassing an army for an unknown purpose. The heroes work to figure out what they’re up to before it’s too late.

Both of these stories are pretty standard for what you might expect from a classic D&D adventure. In fact, Resolution Games worked with former Dungeons & Dragons writers for the narrative design for the adventures. You’ve got evil plots, deadly foes, and a few side quests. Choices do impact the story somewhat, although the options are obviously limited compared with IRl improv. You will roll for key actions in and out of combat, and the entire campaign takes place in turn order for the 4 characters in the party, whether you’re playing solo or co-op.

How Long is a Campaign in Battlemarked?

Screenshot by ComicBook

Given that some IRL D&D campaigns can take months to years, you might be wondering how long the Battlemarked campaigns are. These stories are certainly designed to be longer than a one-shot, but they’re not quite an epic tale like Baldur’s Gate 3. Each campaign will still likely take multiple sessions for your party to complete, however.

Based on my experience with each campaign, Embers of Chaos and Crown of Frost will likely take your party somewhere in the realm of 6-7 hours to complete. This depends on how quickly everyone reads the on-screen information and makes decisions during combat. In total, that’s around 12 hours of main story content, plus the 4 one-shots. For the starting price of $29.99, that’s not a bad length, but it is fairly short for a D&D adventure.

Resolution Games has already confirmed that additional full-length campaigns will be added to the game post-release, along with ongoing updates and support. The new campaigns will be offered as DLC starting in 2026, most likely at an additional cost, though the exact details have not yet been confirmed.

