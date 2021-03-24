Rumor: Demon's Souls Movie in the Works at Sony

✖

According to a new rumor, the video game Demon's Souls is currently being developed as a live-action film from Sony Pictures. The rumor comes from the website Giant Freakin Robot, which claims that it comes from a source that has proven reliable in the past. However, readers will want to take the rumor with a grain of salt until something concrete has been announced by Sony. Plans can often change, and that could end up being the case here, as well! That said, the game's medieval setting and darker tone could make it the perfect candidate for a big screen video game adaptation!

It would be interesting to see how Demon's Souls might translate to the big screen! Video game adaptations have long had a difficult reputation, with movies like Double Dragon and Super Mario Bros. offering loose takes on the games that inspired them. These days, Hollywood seems to be putting a greater emphasis on faithfulness to the source material. Adaptations like Pokemon: Detective Pikachu and Sonic the Hedgehog have been critically and financially successful, and upcoming movies such as Mortal Kombat, Sonic the Hedgehog 2, and Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City appear quite promising.

Of course, Sony is currently working on an adaptation of its Uncharted series, as well. The PlayStation franchise has had a difficult journey to the big screen, but an end is nearly in sight, and the film starring Tom Holland is set to release in early 2022. Perhaps Sony Pictures sees Demon's Souls as its next potential success story! Like Uncharted, Sony owns the rights to the Demon's Souls IP, and the company released a remake of the game as a launch title for the PS5 last year. That game released to strong reviews, with many calling it one of the system's best launch games. Clearly, Sony has a lot of faith in the brand.

For now, it's all just conjecture, however. It's entirely possible that this rumor is simply that, so fans of the games will just have to wait patiently to see whether or not Demon's Souls will be the next big screen adaptation of a beloved video game!

Would you like to see a live-action Demon's Souls film? Do you think the game would lend itself well to the big screen? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!