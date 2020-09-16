Demon's Souls Gameplay Trailer Released During PlayStation 5 Event

The Demon’s Souls remake made an appearance during PlayStation’s big PlayStation 5 event this month with Japan Studio and Bluepoint Games announcing a release date for the highly anticipated game. We got a lengthy gameplay trailer showing off different parts of the familiar game remade in a totally new way. The Demon’s Souls game was shown later in the PlayStation 5 showcase and showed off more of the game than others offered before it.

For those who played the original Demon’s Souls, you’ll recognize from the trailer some of the key characters and battles players encountered in the kingdom of Boletaria. Battles against undead and living enemies took place in crowded hallways and wide, outdoor areas with all the fog walls and messages scrawled on the ground for players to find.

After the gameplay presentation was shown during the PlayStation 5 event, Geoff Keighley tweeted about the game to say it would be a launch title on the next-gen console.

DEMON'S SOULS is a launch title for #PlayStation5 pic.twitter.com/yxCgXrlwoE — Geoff Keighley (@geoffkeighley) September 16, 2020

Demon’s Souls is one of many games that’s coming to the PlayStation 5, but it’s got a special place in many players’ memories thanks to the original game’s release back in 2009. While it was Dark Souls that kicked off many players’ interests in the SoulsBorne series that includes all the Dark Souls game, Bloodborne, and even Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice if you want to stretch the genre, Demon’s Souls came before all of these. The unforgiving game lacked some of the polish added in Dark Souls which made it a grueling challenge made even more difficult by the fact that tips and tricks weren’t quite as accessible before the series went mainstream.

But now, people will be able to experience the Demon’s Souls game in an entirely new way. This version of the game is a remake and not a remaster which means that the entire game has been redone, not just the graphics and animations. It’s being worked on by Japan Studio and Bluepoint Games, the latter having already developed a reputation for well-done remakes like the remade version of Shadow of the Colossus that released for the PlayStation 4 years ago.

“From Japan Studio and Bluepoint Games comes a remake of the PlayStation classic, Demon’s Souls,” Sony said about the remade version of the game. “Entirely rebuilt from the ground up and masterfully enhanced, this remake invites you to experience the unsettling story and ruthless combat of Demon’s Souls in unparalleled visual quality and incredible performance.”

Demon’s Souls is scheduled to release for the PlayStation 5 and is scheduled to be a launch title.