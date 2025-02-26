Deus Ex Is Free in Deal That Concludes in Under 24 Hours

An ongoing promotion is allowing users to pick up the original Deus Ex for no cost, but you’ll have to act fast. Originally released in 2000, Deus Ex is widely considered one of the most influential games ever. Not only was it highly acclaimed upon its arrival, but it went on to spawn a larger series with future sequels like Deus Ex: Invisible War, Deus Ex: Human Revolution, and Deus Ex: Mankind Divided all releasing in the years that would follow. And while the franchise has remained on ice for the better part of the past decade, the game that started it all can now be obtained for absolutely nothing.

This deal in question for Deus Ex comes by way of Prime Gaming, which is doling out copies of the game on PC. As with any giveaway on Prime Gaming, to take advantage of this freebie you’ll have to have an active Amazon Prime membership. Given how common it is to have a Prime subscription, though, there’s a high probability that you can pick up Deus Ex for yourself without having to become a member. Once you do claim Deus Ex, Prime Gaming will give users a code that can then be redeemed on GOG.com. From here, you’ll be able to download Deus Ex and retain access to it forever. And if this wasn’t good enough on its own, the version of the game that’s being given out is the Game of the Year edition, which comes with some additional extras.

Deus Ex has already been free on Prime Gaming for a little over a month, but the reason that it’s notable right now is because this offer is about to conclude. At the end of today, February 26th, Deus Ex will be taken off of Prime Gaming, at which point subscribers won’t be able to snag it for $0. As such, if you somehow haven’t taken advantage of this deal to this point, you should do so before it’s gone.

“The year is 2052 and the world is a dangerous and chaotic place. Terrorists operate openly, killing thousands; drugs, disease and pollution kill even more. The world’s economies are close to collapse and the gap between the insanely wealthy and the desperately poor grows ever wider. Worst of all, an ages-old conspiracy bent on world domination has decided that the time is right to emerge from the shadows and take control.

