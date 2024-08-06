Descenders Next Announced for Early 2025

Over the last few weeks, rumors have been swirling that publisher No More Robots was on the verge of announcing the sequel to its 2019 hit Descenders. Today, the team finally revealed what developer RageSquid has been working on as the franchise’s follow-up. After having so much success with extreme downhill mountain biking, RageSquid is branching out to snow and mountain boarding for Descenders Next. The new extreme sports should open up all kinds of new trick and route possibilities, giving Descenders Next players a ton of new ways to “conquer the world of extreme sports” while having a blast with friends.

Descenders Next doesn’t have a firm release date but is currently on track to release during the first few months of 2025. As mentioned, players will hop on a board this time out, which means players will have tons of new tricks to pull off. RageSquid is touting Descenders Next’s “in-depth physics and trick systems” that players will need to master if they want to bag a high score. There’s also a fully-featured progression system giving players a way to earn new cosmetics to trick out their custom character.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Importantly, Descenders Next includes a highlight replay feature, letting players create captivating edits of their favorite tricks and runs. Plus, you’ll be able to jump into multiplayer sessions, giving you an easy way to compare scores and times with your friends. Players can also unlock new nodes on the map as they play, opening up new areas that were previously hidden. RageSquid has also constructed several trick parks that players can roll through and do some truly impressive tricks.

As mentioned, Descenders Next is currently on track to launch early next year. As of this writing, the team at No More Robots is only planning to launch on Xbox and PC; however, the publishing studio’s director said on Twitter that a PlayStation 5 release date will drop at some point. It’s also worth noting that Descenders Next will be a day-one release on Xbox Game Pass, which means you’ll be able to check it out at no extra cost when the game drops. If you want to put your name forward to test the game out early, No More Robots is currently running test session sign-ups through the game’s Steam page. This will give the developers a chance to grab some extra feedback ahead of Descenders Next‘s launch.