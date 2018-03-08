Destiny 2 Priced Below $20 At Amazon On Xbox One, PlayStation 4

If you’ve been waiting for a good time to add Bungie‘s Destiny 2 to your game collection, we have something awesome to report – Amazon has it at an all-time low, but you’ll need to act fast.

The online retailer is currently offering both the Xbox One and PlayStation 4 versions of the game for under $20. The PC version still sits around $29 or so, but that’s actually not a bad deal either.

But the focus here is on the console versions. The PlayStation 4 version is undoubtedly the better deal here, going for the incredibly low price of $15.44. That’s not too shabby at all, considering the game was selling for $59.99 upon its release last September.

If you want to take the Xbox One route with the game, you’re still in luck, as it’s priced very nicely, too. You can pick it up right now for just $19.66.

Again, this is while supplies last, as the prices will likely go back up soon enough. And keep in mind that if you’re an Amazon Prime member, you can score two-day free shipping on top of the deal, so you can get your co-op sessions on a lot more quickly.

Here’s a breakdown of the game’s features, in case you need a refresher:

Gameplay Features:

Rich cinematic story campaign.

Multiple cooperative game modes for epic, social fun.

Intense 4v4 competitive multiplayer matches, including 5 different PVP modes.

Expansive, never-before-seen worlds and spaces to explore.

Customize your character’s weapons and armor with an all-new array of gear.

Discover Lost Sectors, complete new Adventure missions, or rally to Public Events with other Guardians.

Introducing a brand new Guided Games system that helps players find like-minded groups to experience Destiny 2‘s most challenging activities, like the Raid.

Keep in mind that this deal is just for the standard edition of the game. If you wish to purchase the Expansion Pass or any of the premium DLC content, you’ll need to pay extra for it. Still, this is a pretty good way to jump into Destiny‘s universe, in case you haven’t already.

Destiny 2 is available now for Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC.

