Destiny 2 and Numskull Partner Up Once More for New Cayde-6 Line

It’s almost time, Guardians. The newest expansion for Destiny 2 is almost here and though Forsaken promises some pretty hefty feels regarding our favourite Hunter Vanguard Cayde-6, a new line from Numskull helps to treasure his witty memory and keep him in our hearts – and our closets? – forever.

“The hunt is on,” boasts the popular online retailer filled to the brim with gaming goodness. “Become the ultimate Guardian with our range of officially licensed Destiny merchandise! From Cayde-6 shirts and hats, to Ghost keychains and bottle openers, and from candle sets and bathrobes to mugs and Christmas decorations, we have everything you’d want in your home to celebrate Bungie’s epic video game franchise!”

The new line will be dropping just in time for the expansion, which releases on September 4th. The latest in the line includes six adorable miniature versions of our beloved Ghosts. “This series of Ghost Shell keychains will delight even the most casual Destiny player, as they represent six fan favourite Ghost models – the Generalist Shell Ghost, Cayde-6 Ghost, Kill Tracker Ghost, Lambda Ghost, Last City Ghost, and Hunter Ghost – in a collectible product range that make perfect companions for your keychains, or as replica miniatures to display on your desk.”

But it’s not just mini Ghosts that Numskull has to offer, but new a brand new engram candle set, new t-shifts to rock that Hunter Vanguard pride, and even new snapbacks to harness your inner Cayde-6. The team even joked that the new line of hats can even protect from the Traveler’s Light, but we’re sure that regular sun protection is pretty rad too.

Other unique Destiny items their line offers players include:

Onesies

Christmas Jumpers

Ghost replica candle holders

Coffee mugs

Bathrobes

Wallets

And tons more! You can scope out their sweet, sweet loot right here before Forsaken launches for Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC on September 4th!

To learn more about Numskull before you mosey on over to their awesome website:

“Numskull Designs produces innovative, unique, and official merchandise and clothing products for all the biggest and best names in entertainment! Working with brands such as Disney, Marvel, Star Wars, PlayStation, SEGA, Capcom, Bandai Namco, Activision, Warner Bros., and many more, Numskull has manufactured product ranges based on the biggest video game, movie, TV show, and comic book properties, which are available worldwide.”