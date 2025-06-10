Destiny 2 Celebrates Pride With Stunning Shader Pack & Free Gift

It’s Pride Month, and Destiny 2 players have the opportunity to celebrate in style. Whether you are catching up on expansions and storylines, engaging in seasonal content, or competing in Crucible matches, these shaders are the perfect way to add some flair to your look.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Destiny 2 players are currently tackling the Year of Prophecy, which includes two major expansions. The Edge of Fate will kick off on July 15, followed by Renegades on December 2, 2025. To prepare for Prophecy, players have been tackling dungeons and taking on quests that have been rotating out over the past several weeks.

To help players take on these challenges in style, a new blog post has revealed a special Shader Pack for Pride Month, as well as a handful of rainbow-themed free gift codes.

Destiny 2 Celebrates Pride With Beautiful Shaders

In a social media post shared to the Destiny 2 account, players got their first look at a handful of special shaders for Pride Month.

Happy Pride Month!



Get your Pride Shader Pack for Destiny 2 today.



While available in-game, for each purchase of the Pride Shader Pack, $5.50 will be donated to Advocates for Trans Equality Education Fund, a nonprofit that works to uplift the needs of the trans community.… pic.twitter.com/VawtVnWMOz — Destiny 2 (@DestinyTheGame) June 9, 2025

For $5.50 or 800 Silver, players can claim a trans, lesbian, bisexual, and ace shader pack to upgrade the look of their gear. The names of each shader are Indivisible, Boundless, Tenth Muse, and True Self. All proceeds from these purchases will be donated to the Advocates for Trans Equality Education Fund, which dedicates resources to the needs of the Transgender community.

The pack will be available to purchase from June 3rd through July 1st.

The shaders look amazing, with many players sharing pictures of their characters decked out in the flag colors. The Trans shader is particularly stunning, adding a coat of pink, blue, and white that is delicate on outfits but also sharp and lovely on weapons.

How to Get Free Pride 2025 Gifts in Destiny 2

In addition to the paid Shader Pack, players can also claim a handful of free Pride 2025 gift codes that provide some striking customization options. These include:

Prismatic Expanse Shader: D6T-3JR-CKX

D6T-3JR-CKX End of the Rainbow Transmat Effect : R9J-79M-J6C

: R9J-79M-J6C Pride Celebration Promo Emote: TK7-D3P-FDF

To claim these codes, players can copy the above code and then visit the Bungie.net Code Redemption webpage. Sign in under your desired account, then paste or type the code to redeem it. They will then be delivered to the Special Deliveries kiosk at the Tower in-game.

Players wanting to really celebrate Pride in style while playing Destiny 2 can also grab the Bungie Pride Collectible Pin 2.0 and Infinite Prismatic emblem for $15. For every purchased pin, $7 will be donated to It Gets Better, a non-profit focused on assisting and connecting with LGBTQA+ youth. Players can also choose to add a $10 donation to their purchase, all of which goes to the IGB.

Destiny 2 fans in the comments of the social media post sharing the news about the Pride collection and free gift codes were excited to see representation coming from Bungie, with many celebrating just how beautiful the shaders look. The emote, which was originally released in 2023, allows players to make a floating rainbow. This is a great way to greet anyone in the game wearing Pride colors throughout the month.

Whether you are a member of the queer community, or an ally ready to rock fun colors for your friends, this is an amazing way to celebrate 2025 Pride in Destiny 2. Because the shaders are only available for a limited time, be sure to grab them before the end of the month. With so many fun shaders from this set, you’ll be able to celebrate Pride all year long.