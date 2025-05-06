Destiny 2 Announces New Star Wars Expansion

Destiny 2 has been working through 2025 with a slew of new content for players. The “Year of Prophecy” has players prepping for the Edge of Fate expansion coming July 15th, and now another exciting opportunity has been revealed. Destiny 2 will team up with Star Wars for an epic new adventure.

Destiny 2 has had its bumps in the past few years, from rough seasons to concerns about the game’s future. Despite this, 2025 appears to be off to a strong start. Destiny 2 regularly partners with other games for limited-time cosmetics, and this won’t be the first time Star Wars has partnered with the game. February 2025 saw the introduction of three cosmetic sets: The Covert Ranger, Royal Protector, and Shock Enforcer outfit sets.

However, the new Star Wars crossover appears to include more than just outfits, according to early teasers shared.

Destiny 2: Renegades Star Wars Crossover Planned for December

In a video shared to the Destiny 2 social media account, the Renegades expansion will begin on December 2, 2025, as part of the Year of Prophecy content.

Venture into a lawless frontier.



Destiny 2: Renegades // December 2, 2025



Destiny 2: Renegades // December 2, 2025

The trailer shows several Destiny 2 players in a ship that has landed on an alien planet. Star Wars sound effects like sirens are blaring in the background, and characters appear to be equipped with weapons themed off blasters and lightsabers. A full reveal of the expansion is planned for September 9, 2025.

In addition to the Renegades teaser, it was confirmed that three more Star Wars-themed cosmetic sets will be coming to Destiny 2. The Dark Side Legends Bundle comes as part of the Year of Prophecy Ultimate Edition as an instant unlock. It is not included in the Edge of Fate or Year of Prophecy Standard Editions. However, this Ultimate Edition won’t come cheap, at $99.99.

The Ultimate Pass comes with access to both expansions, campaigns for both expansions, new raids and dungeons, an Active Rewards Pass, standard reward passes, weapons, emotes, and other special bonuses.

While the cost of the Ultimate Bundle may seem steep, it isn’t much more than the Year of Prophecy Edition at $79.99 or the standard Edge of Fate edition that only includes the single expansion for $39.99. Because of this, players may find the bonuses included alongside both expansions in the Ultimate Edition worth investing in.

At this time, it isn’t known whether the Dark-Side inspired armor included in the Ultimate Edition will be available to purchase outside of expansion bundles. The previous cosmetic set was available for purchase at 2,000 Silver a set, or $19.99 in premium currency. If the new set follows a similar pricing, it could be quite expensive for fans who have skipped purchasing the Ultimate Edition.

Destiny 2 players in the comments of the reveal of the crossover are widely positive. Several have stated that they will redownload the game to play the expansion, while others have stated that the cosmetic sets alone are worth pre-ordering the more expansive Editions.

While not releasing this update on May the 4th seems like a missed opportunity, it is clear that fans see the new expansion and crossover as a win. With more details slated for early fall, those jumping into Edge of Fate in Destiny 2 this July will have even more content to look forward to while they wait for new details. Whether players will be fighting against those who have embraced the Dark Side or a greater threat that has not yet been revealed, it is sure to be an exciting expansion for fans of both Sci-Fi franchises.