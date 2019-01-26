‘Destiny 2’ Crimson Days Event Dates Confirmed, New Rewards

Now that the holiday event, The Dawning, is all wrapped up with the start of the new year, it’s only natural that the crew over at Bungie are looking ahead. What better way to do just that than with the return of a familiar event from the first shooter in the franchise? That’s right, Crimson Days is back!

Though Bungie didn’t outline exactly what was new with their upcoming event, they did promise players that they will get a chance to earn exclusive rewards from previous events while also having a shot at a few new ones as well. “If you missed out on Crimsons Days last year, or didn’t get everything you wanted, you’re in luck,” reads a new post over on the Bungie website. “This is your chance to get the rewards exclusive to this event. The event is very similar to last year, but we have added a few new rewards and ways of obtaining them. We’ll give you the full details closer to the special day.”

As for when it starts:

February 12 – February 19th

It was originally supposed to kick off on the 5th, but recent changes over at Bungie have caused a small shift in plans. Now that they’ve officially emancipated from Activison, the dev team has a whole new world of opportunity available to them for their Destiny franchise. This means returning favorites, new adventures, and so much more!

More information will be revealed soon about what other goodies Crimson Days will bring. Until then, Destiny 2 is available now on Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC.

Thoughts on the returning event? What do you hope to see make a return in Crimson Days and what are you hoping for in the future now that Bungie is once again flying solo?