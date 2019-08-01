Destiny 2 Devs Delay Shadowkeep and New Light

Destiny 2 fans have been having a pretty good year so far. It was revealed earlier this year that Bungie is in full control of the game, and then it was recently revealed that a new expansion was on the way as well as the free-to-play Destiny 2: New Light. In addition to this, it was also unveiled that the game was coming to Steam. Everything was originally scheduled to arrive in the middle of September, but according to a recent post by the devs, a little more time is required to make sure everything is in order.

“As we get closer and closer to serving up Shadowkeep and New Light, it has become increasingly clear to us that our releases for this Fall would benefit from a bit more time in the oven,” reads the Bungie website. “Being independent means that the future of Destiny 2 is entirely on our team. It also means that we’re agile enough to choose to do what’s best for the game and our players, even if it’s the hard choice.”

They then went on to note that they will be pushing the release date for Shadowkeep and New Light back. Instead of arriving on September 17th, both will now be launching on October 1st. “This Fall is the first step on a journey for what our team wants Destiny 2 to become – a place for you and your friends to play anytime, anywhere; owning the action MMO and RPG elements that we love about the game; and crushing barriers to entry for friends. We just need a bit of extra time to take the first step,” they continued.

“We didn’t make this decision lightly. We know for some of you (us too), Destiny releases are events where you take time off of work or develop a sudden sickness that keeps you from school or work (we get it, a bunch of our team takes some time off to go on their own Destiny Jacket Quest). We’re sorry for screwing up your plans and we wanted to share this information as quickly as we could.”

In addition to all of this, the Destiny 2 devs also revealed that Moments of Triumph will now run through September 17th, allowing players three extra weeks to complete challenges and earn rewards. An additional Iron Banner will also arrive the same week. Cross Save is still arriving later this summer as well.

Destiny 2 is currently available on PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One. For even more information on the popular title, check out some of our previous coverage.