Destiny 2 Video Offers First Look at Keith David Voicing Commander Zavala

Last year Bungie announced that the role of Commander Zavala in Destiny 2 would be taken over by Keith David going forward following the iconic Lance Reddick's passing, who of course originally voiced the character. At the time Bungie noted that any dialogue already recorded by Reddick will still be in the game and not replaced by David, and instead that the new voice would be featured in any future expansions. The time to reveal David's voice for the character has arrived, as Bungie has shared a new look at the next major expansion.

Destiny 2: The Final Shape, which is described by Bungie as "a nightmarish calcification of reality into the Witness's twisted design," was originally supposed to have released by now and is finally launching soon, June 4th. As such, Bungie has shared a new video documentary on YouTube titled "Destiny 2 ViDoc | Becoming Legend – Part 1: Confronting Oblivion," allowing players to take a deeper look into what the expansion has to offer next month. The video's description notes, "Join our developers in the first part of Becoming Legend, our two-part ViDoc series that takes you behind the scenes of The Final Shape," and you can check it out for yourself below.

The Commander Zavala lines read by David are at time marks 1:54 and at 8:59, with the Commander stating "I used to think I'd give anything to bring you back," and "I won't lose another soldier in this war," respectively.

When Bungie announced David would be stepping into the role last year, the announcement included a statement from the actor expressing his feelings toward taking over the role, saying he is "honored to continue the great work of Lance Reddick as Zavala. Lance captured the character's sense of integrity so wonderfully. It is my intention to continue that work."

David is a well known and respected name for his acting resumé both in video games and in other forms of media, and has previously worked with Bungie on the Halo series. David has an impressive career overall, with video game credits including the original Fallout and franchises like Halo, Call of Duty, Saints Row, and much more, with film credits lending his voice to iconic characters like the Cat in Coraline, Dr. Facilier in The Princess and the Frog, and plenty of live-action roles to demonstrate his talent as well.