Destiny 2 Fans Are Frustrated With Bungie After Recent Content Vault Announcement

Within the past day, Destiny 2 developer Bungie revealed that it would be adding a substantial amount of existing content in the game to the Destiny Content Vault (DCV) early in 2022. Essentially, this means that certain missions, maps, and a lone raid that were previously playable in Destiny 2 will no longer be accessible in perpetuity. As you might expect, even though the DCV has been around in Destiny 2 for over a year now, many fans were quite frustrated with the studio to see that more playable content will soon be disappearing.

Not long after Bungie made this new announcement related to the Destiny 2 DCV, fans began to flood social media with their own responses. While some understood where Bungie was coming from with this decision, others found it ridiculous that playable portions of the game would essentially be getting retired altogether. Some stressed that no other video game in recent history has ever done something like this, so why does Bungie think it needs to be done with Destiny 2?

By far the most common complaint about this matter though is that some Destiny 2 fans paid actual money for the content that is going away. Specifically, Bungie happens to be retiring a majority of the Forsaken expansion, which was released back in 2018. Although many Destiny 2 fans have surely played Forsaken at this point and no longer dabble with its missions and additional content, the fact that Bungie will outright be taking that expansion away, even though customers paid money for it, is ludicrous in the eyes of some players.

As a whole, what do you happen to think about this move from Bungie? Do you think it’s fair for the studio to retire old Destiny 2 content to make way for new expansion material in the future? Let me know either down in the comments or on Twitter at @MooreMan12.

Conversely, if you’d like to see some of the reactions that many fans had to this news, keep reading on down below.

