Destiny 2’s Gambit Mode Won’t Require Story Completion to Play

I was recently given the change to check out the Gambit Mode coming soon to Destiny 2 and let me just preface this by saying that the blend of PvE and PvP works wonders for the MMO. The mode itself was fun, fresh, and offers many incentives to play which makes accessibility important. With a lot of the game’s content, completion of the single-player campaign is a must. Luckily for Forsaken, the upcoming expansion, owners – that mode is readily available the second you log in!

Unlike previous aspects to the MMO, the single-player mode is not required to having been beaten before taking to the world of Gambit. Anyone can enjoy the mode, including a level scaling system so playing with friends is even easier!

Videos by ComicBook.com

According to Bungie:

“Gambit is a 4v4 hybrid mode that merges PvE and PvP experiences into an epic battle. It’s a new way to play Destiny 2, offering something for all players to enjoy, appealing to those who thrive on the competition and unpredictable elements of PvP gameplay, while seamlessly blending the collaborative and cooperative elements of PvE.”

During an interview with Bungie ahead of E3 2018, I was able to get into a match with my team of four against another team. Each team had our very own pocket Bungie developer, making the experience even better with some solid leadership. Both teams take their spawn points and are tasked with finding motes to burn down an ancient enemy, while staving off enemy attacks – both NPC and other players.

The PvE aspect comes from the spawned enemies, including the dreaded Cabal. The PvP comes into play because an enemy player can actually invade your territory, killing players and stealing motes. The map we played on was incredible dynamic, perfect for those that want to stay boots on ground or take up a higher location. Don’t even think about camping though, because the spawn points are everywhere and the enemy team could be lurking. It’s designed to be fast-paced, and it definitely played that way.

The important thing to know about Gambit is that it’s its own thing. Bungie’s reaction to Battle Royale, something new entirely. The developer team even told me not to compare it to anything else in Destiny 2 because it isn’t like anything in Destiny 2 and after having played it? I agree.

Overall the new mode felt incredible rewarding and it really embodies a healthy mixture of what players have been asking for since launch day. It appeals to both PvE lovers and PvP lovers, while still very much retaining that “Destiny” feel.

The new mode, and its enticing new rewards, will be arriving on September 4th with Forsaken. The expansion is required to play.