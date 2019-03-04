‘Destiny 2’ Gambit Prime Trailer Shows Off New Armor and Perks

With the arrival of the Season of the Drifter, Destiny 2 players will also be treated to a new Gambit mode that will only feature one round and a much more difficult Primeval. That said, Bungie has released a new trailer for Gambit Prime that shows off the armor and perks that will be included.

In the video above, we can see that there is plenty of high-octane action ahead in Gambit Prime. To help players along in their quest for victory, new armor and perks are being implemented, which can be seen below:

Repear Set – Green

Clear Waves + Slay Larger Enemies Weaken high-value targets Multikills generate special ammo Gain increased Mote lifetime Powerful enemy kills increase grenade recharge



Sentry Set – Yellow

Counter Invasion + Bank Protection Multikills grants a damage buff against Taken Bank gives health regeneration Mark invaders for teammates Buff allies in the Well of Light



Collector Set – White

Collect Motes + Send Blockers Drop Motes on death Motes grant overshield Gain ammo on Mote deposit Send giant 20-Mote blockers



Invader Set – Red

Hunt Players + Steal Motes Gain ammo while invading Improves invasion overshield Damage bonus on Guardian kills Lock and drain Motes from enemy bank



As can be seen in the Destiny 2 trailer for Gambit Prime, each of the sets has its own default color. However, Bungie also provided a chart that shows how each set will look when players have the colorblind settings on.

In addition to Gambit Prime, the base Gambit mode is getting a few upgrades to improve the experience. As outlined by Bungie recently, they are making changes to speed up the matches a bit as well as a handful of other alterations:

Changed the third round of Gambit to a Primeval rush sudden death. This will speed up Gambit matches overall and add a change of pace to the final round.

Overhauled how we choose the invader spawn location and increased the number of invader spawn points for each map. This should greatly reduce the chances of spawning very near or in direct line of sight of an enemy Guardian.

Implemented Idle Protection which means that players that remain dormant for too long will not receive end-of-match rewards or Infamy points.

The Triumph “Light vs. Light” can now be progressed by killing any Guardian using a Super, not just invaders. This makes attaining the Dredgen title a less daunting task.

Adjustments to Blocker types by deposit tier:

Small Blocker = Taken Goblin with less health than the previous Phalanx.





Medium Blocker = Taken Captain with more health than the previous Knight.





Large Blocker = Taken Knight with more health than the previous Ogre.

Gambit Prime will be available to those who own Destiny 2: Forsaken as well as the Annual Pass. It is set to arrive alongside another new mode, The Reckoning, and the Season of the Drifter on March 5th.

