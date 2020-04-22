Destiny 2 Kicks Off Guardian Games Event With New Exotic Gear

Destiny 2 launched a new event this week called the Guardian Games, a seasonal, free event where classes compete against each other for prizes and lasting reminders of their victories. Bungie kicked off the event with the trailer above to show what all players can expect from the Guardian Games while the seasonal event is around from now until May 11th. There’s also a unique piece of Exotic Gear called the Heir Apparent that’s available to those who participate in the event enough, so even if you don’t care about making sure your class wins, you can take part in the Guardian Games event to secure the weapon while it’s around.

Think of the Guardian Games like Destiny 2’s version of the Olympics and you’ll already have an idea of how things work during the event. Celebrations for your chosen class as well as daily rewards and the coveted Heir Apparent are among the things players can look forward to, but only if they fight for their class before May 11th.

“Daily reward packages, a new Exotic Machine Gun, new Exotic Ghosts, and new metallic class items that change between bronze, silver, and gold based on your class standing,” Bungie said about the evenet. “When Guardian Games comes to a close, your item’s metallic appearance locks … for the rest of the year.”

Players will want to talk to Eva Levante at the Tower to get started with the event and all it entails. She and other characters you’ll meet after speaking to her will be the main ones you talk to throughout the event to get what you want, namely that Heir Apparent weapon.

If you want to start working on getting the Heir Apparent right away, you’ll need to complete a couple of Triumphs. A couple means seven in this case, so you don’t have to complete all of the ones being offered – just the majority of them. These Triumphs deal with completing tasks related to the event, and once you’ve completed enough Triumphs, select the Class Act Triumph. Go back to Eva and talk to her and you’ll be gifted with the Heir Apparent, a machine gun with the unique Heavy Slug Thrower trait.

Destiny 2’s Guardian Games event is live now and will be around until May 11th.

Did you know ComicBook.com has a Pokemon podcast? That's right folks, A Wild Podcast Has Appeared is available every Thursday bringing you the best breakdowns of the week's biggest news from Jim Viscardi, Megan Peters & Christian Hoffer. Catch the newest episode right here or subscribe on iTunes today!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.