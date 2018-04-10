Destiny 2 Hotfix Goes Live, Lowers Rumble Player Count

The Destiny 2 hotfix that Bungie previewed recently is now live with the player count in Rumble being lowered and some general issues being fixed.

Hotfix 1.1.4.1 was discussed days ago when Bungie posted an update regarding changes to the Crucible while discussing the decision to reduce the number of players in Rumble to six as opposed to eight. As promised in the post, the update has now gone live alongside the usual Weekly Reset.

Everything that’s been changed in the latest hotfix can be found below as well as through the official Bungie forums.

Crucible

Reducing Rumble player count from 8 to 6

Changes to respawn system to help prevent players from spawning near opponents

General

Fixed an issue where players were unable to load into the Tower

Fixed an issue where Vendors sometimes would not load in the Tower

Fixed an issue where players were sometimes unable to load into Raid encounters

Error Codes

Increased monitoring for ZEBRA errors, soon to be split into BEET and KALE.

Back when the decision to allow fewer players into each Rumble match was announced, PvP design lead Derek Carroll explained why the Destiny 2 mode would only support six players soon.

“Rumble came to Destiny 2 in a big way, and depending on your tastes, you may have found it too big,” said Carroll. “We tend to agree, so the next time Rumble rolls around, you’ll find a bit more room to breathe. We’re lowering the player-count to 6, and altering the spawning policy behind the scenes in an attempt to keep players more evenly spaced out. These changes are the first steps towards an even better player experience that we expect to drop when Season 3 begins.”

Rumble was added as the featured game in the Weekly Crucible playlist after the Iron Banner 6v6 was delayed due to a “late-breaking issue.” Bungie confirmed the delay on Friday and said that Rumble would be sticking around while previewing the hotfix that was just released.

“We’ve found that all players in 6v6 matches are returned to Orbit with ANTEATER errors when reaching certain score and timer conditions. We are actively working on a fix for this issue, but will not be able to release this by April 10.

“As such, Rumble will be replacing Iron Banner next week as the featured gametype in the Weekly Crucible playlist. As noted in yesterday’s blog update, Rumble will now feature 6-player Free-for-all with additional spawn fixes coming in Hotfix 1.1.4.1 on Tuesday. Iron Banner will return as soon as we can issue a fix. Sorry for the inconvenience.”

Hotfix 1.1.4.1 is now live and is ready to be downloaded for all Destiny 2 players.