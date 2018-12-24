‘Destiny 2’ Fan Brings Her Guardian to Life With This Amazing Hunter Cosplay

Cosplay is an incredible way for fans to show their love and appreciation for a game, movie, TV show – whatever – by making their beloved characters their own and bringing them into the real world. With Destiny 2 offering players a way to make their own Guardians tailored to individual preference, one Bungie fan decided to bring her own Hunter to life through the art of cosplay.

The cosplayer in question goes by ‘Armored Heart Cosplay’ and she’s definitely got one hell of a portfolio. From comics, to games, to even just incredible styles all her own, she’s definitely a talented cosplayer and one you should be watching out for! You can see even more of her amazing work right here.

Videos by ComicBook.com

As for the game itself, Destiny 2 is now available on Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC as well as the most recent expansion; Forsaken. You can learn all about what’s new in the MMO right here with our dedicated Game Hub.

You can contact the author of this story over on Twitter @DirtyEffinHippy. If you’re having trouble viewing any of the images, make sure “amp” is removed from the url. Thanks!