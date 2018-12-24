‘Destiny 2’ Fan Brings Her Guardian to Life With This Amazing Hunter Cosplay

Cosplay is an incredible way for fans to show their love and appreciation for a game, movie, TV show – whatever – by making their beloved characters their own and bringing them into the real world. With Destiny 2 offering players a way to make their own Guardians tailored to individual preference, one Bungie fan decided to bring her own Hunter to life through the art of cosplay.
View this post on Instagram
Last (cosplay) work day for me until LACC! Still have lots to do for Cosplay Nationals to this Destiny armor to get it “battle” ready but I can’t wait! The contest is tomorrow at 6pm on the main stage – hopefully I’ll see some if you guys there! Encouragement (in the form of applause… or booze) will be greatly appreciated!! 😁 * Also, until Bungie makes a left-handed Gjallarhorn THIS is how I’m holding it! Make more left-handed weapons guys! 😈 * * 📷 by the amazing @geekstrong * * #destiny #destiny2 #ironbanner #ironbannergear #destinycosplay #destiny2cosplay #hunter #bungie #huntercosplay #ironbannercosplay #eva #evafoam #armor #foamsmith #foamarmor #craftfoam #girlswhocosplay #cosplayersofinstagram #cosplayer #cosplay #videogame #fabric #videogamecosplay #gamer #modpodge #europeandeadzone #lacc #lordsaladin
View this post on Instagram
You know you have a good build when it’s on for 12 hours and nothing breaks, falls off or succumbs to entropy in general! 😁 If only this Destiny armor were comfortable, then it would be actual magic! 😂 * What an amazing weekend at LACC!!! I got to see soooo many amazing friends and meet so many new lovely people! Thank you all so much for a fantastic couple of days! Thank you to the infinitely patient @rockus_ …carrying my axe when it got too heavy, storing my stuff, finding me “emergency” whiskey before the cosplay competition…. You are my MVP bae 😍 * And unfortunately, I didn’t place in the cosplay contest but I gotta hand this one to my competitors – holy crow you guys are so talented!!! You inspire me to up my game for next year!! 🤗 And a special thank you to you guys who stayed late to cheer me on! I appreciate the hell outta of you! ❤️❤️❤️ * * * 📷 by the talented @geekstrong * * #destiny #destiny2 #ironbanner #ironbannergear #destinycosplay #destiny2cosplay #hunter #bungie #huntercosplay #ironbannercosplay #eva #evafoam #armor #foamsmith #foamarmor #craftfoam #girlswhocosplay #cosplayersofinstagram #cosplayer #cosplay #videogame #fabric #videogamecosplay #gamer #modpodge #europeandeadzone #lacc #lordsaladin
View this post on Instagram
It’s amazing to think that this pic was taken on a crowded convention floor at LACC! I’m always blown away by the creativity of photographers – @michaelbenedictla is so talented!! * It’s awesome that this pic also captures the updates made to this Destiny cosplay pre-con – the new gold gloves, pauldron details and of course the completed Iron Battle Axe! Someone called me “Lady Saladin” and that absolutely MADE my con haha! 😁 * The Battle Axe was made starting with a broom handle (15/16 in), painted black with Angelus Leather paint. The head and middle grip were cut and shaped from EVA foam. The chains were white plastic, purchased from a hardware store. The upper and lower pommels were 3d printed by the amazing @captseekerman !! Everything was glued down with Barge, then coated in several layers of gloss mod podge and sanded. I used copper, black and silver Krylon paints for the foam, chains and 3d printed pieces. * * 📷 by @michaelbenedictla * * #destiny #destiny2 #ironbanner #ironbannergear #destinycosplay #destiny2cosplay #hunter #bungie #huntercosplay #ironbannercosplay #eva #evafoam #armor #foamsmith #foamarmor #craftfoam #girlswhocosplay #cosplayersofinstagram #cosplayer #cosplay #videogame #fabric #videogamecosplay #gamer #modpodge #europeandeadzone #lacc #lordsaladin
View this post on Instagram
Happy Sunday Funday! 😁 Well, sort of. I’m still working away on the helmet for this Destiny hunter build. I had to completely scrap my last attempt 😭 I just hated how it was turning out. It’s my first real helmet build so there’s a pretty steep learning curve. There’s nothing that makes me grumpier than wasting time but I definitely learned a ton! * Thank you also to @geekstrong for this amazing photo of my Destiny cosplay! I love that you can see the detail on the cloak – which was definitely the longest project on this cosplay so far (the damn helmet is giving it a run for its money though! 😁) * * 📷 by @geekstrong * * #destiny #destiny2 #ironbanner #ironbannergear #destinycosplay #destiny2cosplay #hunter #bungie #huntercosplay #ironbannercosplay #eva #evafoam #armor #foamsmith #foamarmor #craftfoam #girlswhocosplay #cosplayersofinstagram #cosplayer #cosplay #videogame #fabric #videogamecosplay #gamer #modpodge #europeandeadzone #lacc #lordsaladin
The cosplayer in question goes by ‘Armored Heart Cosplay’ and she’s definitely got one hell of a portfolio. From comics, to games, to even just incredible styles all her own, she’s definitely a talented cosplayer and one you should be watching out for! You can see even more of her amazing work right here.
As for the game itself, Destiny 2 is now available on Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC as well as the most recent expansion; Forsaken. You can learn all about what’s new in the MMO right here with our dedicated Game Hub.
You can contact the author of this story over on Twitter @DirtyEffinHippy.