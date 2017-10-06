Destiny 2 Leviathan Raid Hard Mode Drops This Week

Destiny 2‘s Leviathan raid has been setting a steady pace, with challengers coming out of every corner to find every possible exploit they can find. Well, Bungie has been paying attention and has said “Challenge Accepted” for those finding “easier” ways to manage the incredibly challenging raid by making it even moreso: with the Prestige Raid.

Unlike the normal raid recommendations, Bungie recommends a 300 (305 with mods) power level for the Prestige Raid. It will be brutal, it will be punishing, but the rewards are so, so very sweet:

Videos by ComicBook.com

“We do not expect everyone to be successful in completing this activity. Mechanical changes to the encounters are minimal, but they are there. The Prestige Raid is about mastering a more punishing sandbox. Our goal is not to provide a boon to your character progression, but there are unique rewards to help you shine. Consider this your invitation to prove to the world that you are among the very best of the Raiders who overlook the City.”

The “ultimate PvE challenge” will begin showing up in Directors everywhere alongside the regular Tuesday reset at 10 AM Pacific time. After the reset is completed, players will find a new invitation from Emperor Calus to join him and all of the challenges he carries. ne thing is for sure though, it will definitely make an already difficult event infinitely more so. With such a high focus on teamwork in the Destiny sequel, it is almost guaranteed that whatever the changes may bring; it will encourage online players to work together.

Need a little extra help with the exotic chests before plunging into Prestige? Check out our guide here on how to maximise your looting abilities.

Destiny 2 is available for Xbox One and PlayStation 4, with a PC release set for October 24th.