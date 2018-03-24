Destiny 2 Devs Discuss Plans to “Sweeten” Each Nightfall Strike, Upcoming Patch Details

Update 1.1.3 for Destiny 2 brought with it Nightfall Scoring and Challenge Cards and now the latest patch is aiming to “sweeten” each Nightfall Strike with unique rewards. Back in February, Bungie updated fans on their overall goal for the Challenge Cards and Nightfall Scoring, stating:

“Nightfall should be a challenging test that only the bravest Guardians dare face. Fireteams of any size should be able to participate, from organized clan groups to skilled solo players. Players should be able to determine their own challenge level, by going slow and steady or fast and wild, with elective modifiers to test the most hardcore veterans. Your final score will separate the best from the rest, and with high risk comes high reward. Each terrible villain that players face should have a very rare and powerful unique item, themed to them, that tumbles to the ground as they collapse into a pile of bones. Conquering Nightfall should be a badge of honor, with the best players able to show off their achievements with new dynamic emblems and exclusive auras.”

Since then, players have been asking how exactly they can earn these rewards and chance drops. In their latest developer update blog, Bungie mentioned that players “can increase your chances using Challenge Card modifiers to set higher personal best scores. Earning these items may take many attempts to receive a drop, as they are meant to be rare rewards.”

The community feedback regarding the recent changes continue to be gathered on how better to make those rewards desirable in-game while overall improving the Nightfall experience.

Though the full patch notes aren’t out yet, Bungie also provided a brief outline for what’s coming with the next weekly reset on Tuesday:

When playing strike or Crucible activities, “repeat reduction” will be introduced to prevent players from having to play the same strike or crucible map many times in succession

Exotic repetition reduction will prevent players from receiving the same Exotic reward multiple times in a row from Exotic engrams

Players can still receive repeated Exotic rewards from Milestones and other sources

Increased the max power handicap from 40 to 45 on the Nightfall Challenge Card

The timer to activate patrols has been reduced from 3 seconds to 1 second

Fixed an issue where players could be prevented from reaching the boss encounter of “A Garden World”

Fixed an issue where some Emblems were not displaying what statistic they track

Fixed an issue where applying or previewing a shader on an item would return players to the top page of the shader inventory

Destiny 2 is now available for Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC.