Destiny 2 Patents Hint at Mobile Version Plans

Rumors suggest a mobile version of Destiny 2 could be in development. First noticed by The Game Post, a handful of patents from Bungie hint at features necessary for a mobile version, including touch screen controls. In total, six patents were filed in March before being published earlier this month, and they offer a compelling window into what we might see in the future. The patents don't provide any indication whether this would provide the same experience as the current game (like we've seen with Fortnite), or if it would be an entirely different experience (as we've seen with Call of Duty).

As of this writing, Bungie has made no announcements regarding a potential mobile version of the game. It seems quite possible that Bungie is at least entertaining the idea, but it's worth noting that companies frequently file patents that don't end up going anywhere. PlayStation has notably filed all kinds of patent applications that have yet to pan out, including an interesting one that would have allowed users to turn everyday items like bananas into controllers. That said, the banana controller is a lot less plausible than a mobile version of a popular shooter!

PlayStation completed its purchase of Bungie back in July, and the two companies have promised all along that the intent is to keep Destiny 2 on multiple platforms. If a mobile version of Destiny 2 really does happen, that would actually make the game available to even more players than it was before! That's good news for all gamers, and it could make it easier for Destiny 2 players to check out the game when it's not as convenient. Until we get an official announcement though, fans will just have to keep waiting patiently!

