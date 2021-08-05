Destiny 2 PvP Update Promises New Maps and Modes

✖

Destiny 2 players who’ve been waiting on some PvP updates have new modes and maps to look forward to in the future, according to Bungie. Joe Blackburn, the assistant game director for Destiny 2, shared a lengthy update on the topic of PvP on Twitter ahead of this month’s showcase of the new expansion Destiny 2: The Witch Queen. Blackburn said the team was committed to several different maps including a remastered one from Destiny 1 as well as “multiple brand-new modes” that we’ll see release next year.

Blackburn opened his lengthy Twitter thread by talking about the game’s Crucible experience and how the team’s been working on that this year. While he said the first half of 2021 has been geared towards the foundations of the game’s PvP experience, the team has now begun work on the new maps and modes planned for the future.

When we upgraded our engine with Beyond Light it means we had to hand port all of our Destiny 2 maps and modes. So, while it may seem from the outside like we’re just pushing a button there’s a significant lift from the team to get more of this content back in rotation. — Joe Blackburn (@joegoroth) August 4, 2021

One of the first things players learned to look forward to from Blackburn’s thread was the addition of two vaulted Destiny 2 maps. These are planned for Season 16, Blackburn said, and are being made compatible with the game’s engine updates.

Looking ahead to the season after that, Blackburn said Season 17 will see one brand new map. A Destiny 1 map will also be remastered and brought into the game in Season 18 for a total of four maps that have been confirmed.

Second, the team is working on multiple brand-new modes for 2022. We aren’t quite ready to spoil these yet, but we’re excited to offer new twists and rules to the ways you can make shaxx proud. — Joe Blackburn (@joegoroth) August 4, 2021

In addition to the plans for the maps, Bungie’s similarly looking at new modes, too. Blackburn said the team is “investigating” getting Rift into Destiny 2 at some point in 2022 with that wording suggesting there’s at least some chance those plans don’t play out. Multiple new modes beyond that are also coming in 2022, but Bungie isn’t ready to talk about those just yet.

Blackburn closed out his thread in part by saying “We know you want more Destiny and are committed to growing a team that’s going to make that possible” after saying the Bungie team is growing with new roles being filled to focus more on PvP.