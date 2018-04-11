Destiny 2’s Second Expansion Gets Official Name, Release Date

While Bungie has been laying out an elaborate roadmap in terms of update and new content that’s coming to Destiny 2, some fans have been wondering when we will be seeing the second expansion for the game – and, thankfully, now we know.

The developer posted a new community blog on its page today, highlighting not only the new features that will be coming with its updated roadmap, but also first details on the next expansion, as well as when we can expect it.

“On May 8, with the beginning of Season Three, we’re also launching the second expansion to Destiny 2. It’s called Warmind, and it will send you to new places to meet new heroes and battle new enemies. You’ll earn new loot and master new activities. Today, we’re naming it and dating it. You’ll learn more in a reveal stream on April 24. Mark your calendars and follow us on Twitch,” the team noted in its post.

It also posted the above teaser image, which gives you an idea of what kind of tone to expect from this new expansion.

That falls about in line with previous predictions about the expansion, as a prior report suggested it would be named the Fallen Warmind. This is pretty close to that.

In addition, Bungie also detailed its roadmap, which will begin with the 1.1.4 update that launched, as well as other updates coming, including the one for May 8, as well as more for summer. These include a number of changes, such as exotic weapon masterworks, seasonal Crucible rankings and a new Seasonal Event, among other things. You can see the breakdown in the map below.

Said Barrett, “The team is very excited to extend the roadmap and share with you some of the big stakes we’re putting in the ground. Recent updates have focused on immediate issues to the live game, but in the coming months our vision for the future is converging with critical player feedback to deliver transformative changes to Destiny 2.

We’ll be diving deeper into each one of the listed items soon, and there’s even more we can’t quite talk about yet, but for now it’s all hands on deck to make sure we deliver on our promise to restore Destiny 2 to the hobby we all love.”

Here’s hoping that this content gives Destiny 2 players a reason to come back for more.

We’ll have more information on Warmind as the stream takes place!

Destiny 2 is available now for Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC.