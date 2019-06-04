New Destiny 2 Expansion Reportedly Leaked

A first look at Destiny 2’s next expansion may have been revealed ahead of scheduled thanks to some datamined details. It’s supposedly called Destiny 2: Shadowkeep, and it’ll take players to the surface of “a forgotten moon” and deep into enemy territory. Bungie hasn’t officially announced the next expansion yet, but if the leaked details are accurate, the new expansion should be available to pre-order sometime soon and is scheduled to be released later in the fall.

The first look at the new Destiny 2 expansion was shared on ResetEra in an image that was said to be datamined from the game’s files on the PC version. Like any other rumors or leaks, there’s the chance that this one could be faked by someone or contains only partially correct details. Twitter user Wario64 shared the image below that supposedly reveals the first details of the new expansion. Another user on ResetEra shared a collection of the image below along with several others which were datamined to back up the leak.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Destiny 2 Shadowkeep leaked as the next expansion https://t.co/ViHXxMuDgo pic.twitter.com/Do3zO5F6OU — Wario64 (@Wario64) June 4, 2019

“The next chapter in the Destiny experience arrives this fall as terrifying shadows descend upon a forgotten moon,” the leaked image reads.” Return to the lunar surface. Journey deep into a mysterious enemy citadel. Become a slayer of nightmares.”

Physical Collector’s Editions for the expansion will also be available to purchase when the expansion is fully revealed, according to the leak.

If this leak is indeed accurate, it won’t be long before Destiny 2 players get their first look at the new expansion. Towards the end of May, Bungie teased that it would be revealing the “next chapter” of Destiny 2 on June 6th during a livestream. It looks as though that next chapter is Shadowkeep, and if so, we’ll know more about it this week.

We’ll update the story accordingly if more information about the new expansion is revealed, but tune into the livestream on June 6th at 10 a.m. PT to see what Bungie’s full plans are. Assuming the livestream plays out as it seems like it will, you’ll be able to pre-order the new expansion by the end of the week.