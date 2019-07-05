New Destiny 2 Shadowkeep Trailer Reveals New Moon Environment

Today at Guardian Con, Bungie revealed a brand-new teaser trailer showing off the new Moon environment Destiny 2 players will be playing when Shadowkeep hits later this year. As alluded to by the word “teaser,” the trailer is pretty light in what it reveals, at least in terms of exciting content, but it does provide a proper tour of the new environment, which looks surprisingly pretty diverse.

“New nightmares have emerged from the shadows of our Moon,” reads a snippet of the expansion “Called forth by haunting visions, Eris Morn has returned. Join her to slay these nightmares before they reach out beyond the Moon to cast humanity back into an age of darkness.”

If there is one thing that Destiny and its sequel do really well it’s environments, something I don’t think other looter shooters really get right. In Destiny 2, there’s nothing super special about the environment art, but the level design is always really good and makes the environments feel memorable.

Destiny 2 is available for PS4, Xbox One, and PC. For more news, media, and information on the sci-fi looter shooter, be sure to check out all of our previous coverage of the game by clicking right here. Here’s what we had to say about the game back in 2017 when it first released:

“Destiny 2 is a case study in how to make a shared world game,” reads a snippet from our review. “While our earlier impressions made us believers, our time spent with it since has only cemented our adoration. Destiny 2 is the best cooperative experience you can have on current-gen consoles.

“From its easy-to-follow story, to its well-acted characters and balanced skill classes, there’s no reason for players to get bored anytime soon. And with multiple expansions, Raids, and more on the way, we’re sure to be playing this until rumbles of a Destiny 3 start to surface.”

