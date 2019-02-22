‘Destiny 2’ Speeding Up Gambit Matches for Season of the Drifter

The Season of the Drifter is just around the corner, and Bungie is making the proper preparations in order to ensure players have a great time. That said, the Destiny 2 devs have detailed what will be coming next month, including the changes happening for Gambit, one of which will be speeding up the matches.

The development team stated in a blog post that they will be making “Quality of Life improvements” in Destiny 2‘s PvPvE mode. One of the aspects that will be changing is the third round of Gambit, which will be a Primeval rush sudden death. Bungie’s aim is to hopefully reduce the length of matches.

In addition to this, the Destiny 2 team will be overhauling how the invader spawn location is chosen as well as increased the amount of invader spawn points on each map. You can check out these changes and more of what’s to come below:

Changed the third round of Gambit to a Primeval rush sudden death. This will speed up Gambit matches overall and add a change of pace to the final round.

Overhauled how we choose the invader spawn location and increased the number of invader spawn points for each map. This should greatly reduce the chances of spawning very near or in direct line of sight of an enemy Guardian.

Implemented Idle Protection which means that players that remain dormant for too long will not receive end-of-match rewards or Infamy points.

The Triumph “Light vs. Light” can now be progressed by killing any Guardian using a Super, not just invaders. This makes attaining the Dredgen title a less daunting task.

Adjustments to Blocker types by deposit tier:

Small Blocker = Taken Goblin with less health than the previous Phalanx.





Medium Blocker = Taken Captain with more health than the previous Knight.





Large Blocker = Taken Knight with more health than the previous Ogre.

Destiny 2 is currently available on PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One. The Season of the Drifter is set to begin on March 5th.

What do you think about the changes being made to Gambit? Do you believe there is anything else Bungie should tweak before the next season of Destiny 2? Sound off in the comment section below, or hit me up over on Twitter @anarkE7!