Destiny 2 Community Summit Called by Bungie to Make the Game Players Want

Streamers, popular voices, and players from all over are being gathered by Bungie for a summit to better the future of Destiny 2. Since the game launched, though they delivered on their promise for more story – it seems the rest of the game was left in the dust. Pair that with all of the microtransaction controversies and veiled communication, it was definitely a rough time for the team. Since then, they’ve developed an incredibly intricate road map to make it better and now … they’re pulling in the big guns.

Bungie has confirmed all of the talk surrounding a possible summit by announcing it is in fact taking place and what the goal is they hope to accomplish. Community manager DeeJ took to the Bungie blog to share with fans what the next step is:

“Our goals for this gathering are to get people from the community more involved in the way we make games, and to do that sooner in the creative process. We’ll be previewing some of the things we’re working on to gather feedback before they’re locked. Our guests will also play some things that you’ll get your hands on in the coming weeks. We’ve hosted community ambassadors before to see and capture new content, but this ain’t DRE (the Destiny Reveal Event). This gathering is more intimate and more tactical.”

“It must be said that it would be absolutely impossible to invite every single person in our community who is insightful or influential. The guest list is not a measure of who is important or who is relevant. For this gathering, we tried to select a good cross-section to represent all kinds of Guardians. Some of them are familiar faces. Others are new voices that we want to know better. Some of them are leaders with large constituencies. Others are solo players we have come to know with strong opinions. We’ve targeted the hardcore elite who have mastered every challenge and the average players with a deep love for the game. We’ve invited cooperative raiders, competitive warriors, lore lovers, and a high-school principal to make sure they all get along.

This is a new step we’re taking to be more collaborative, more transparent, and a little less worried about keeping secrets. This is not the first time we’ve welcomed players to see where we work and meet the people who make our games. It won’t be the last.“

