Destiny 2: Game-Breaking Exploit Gets Text Chat Disabled

Destiny 2 developer Bungie has disabled in-game text chat on all platforms where the video game is available thanks to a nasty exploit being used by some players. According to PC Gamer, some PvP players in the Crucible game mode were using the text chat to send a text string that caused their opponents to crash out of the game, essentially awarding a win to those using these exploits with no real effort. While Bungie didn't officially cite the exploit in its explanation for disabling text chat, it did explicitly say it was looking into errors associated with it.

"We have temporarily disabled text chat on all platforms in Destiny 2 while we investigate an issue causing Weasel errors," the company's official Twitter support account stated over the weekend. "Weasel," if you are not familiar, is one of Bungie's internal classifications for errors. You can check out the official notification for yourself embedded below:

We have temporarily disabled text chat on all platforms in Destiny 2 while we investigate an issue causing Weasel errors.



Stay tuned for updates. https://t.co/OCf41kjgrP — Bungie Help (@BungieHelp) July 30, 2022

There is currently no timeframe on the return of text chat within Destiny 2, which is somewhat understandable given that it cropped up over the weekend. That said, there is server maintenance expected later today and then Hotfix 4.1.5.2 is set to release tomorrow, August 2nd. Whether Bungie rushes out a fix for in-game text chat with the upcoming hotfix or pushes another one today ahead of it instead remains to be seen. For now, in-game text chat currently remains disabled in Destiny 2 with no definitive point in time for it to return.

More broadly, Destiny 2 is currently available, free to play, for the PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, Xbox One, Google Stadia, and PC. Destiny 2 Season 18 is set to start on August 23rd. More on what's coming to Destiny 2 is expected to be revealed during the upcoming showcase in late August. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the popular shooter video game right here.

What do you think about the major exploit in Destiny 2 with the in-game text chat? Did you happen to encounter someone using the exploit yourself? Let us know in the comments, or feel free to reach out and hit me up directly over on Twitter at @rollinbishop in order to talk about all things gaming!