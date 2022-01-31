Destiny 2: The Witch Queen Bringing Back Popular Nightfall Weapons

When Destiny 2‘s The Witch Queen expansion releases next month, players can look forward to seeing two popular Nightfall weapons return: the Duty Bound auto rifle and the Silicon Neuroma sniper. Bungie announced the return of the two weapons in a new blog post earlier this week. While Bungie included an image of the two weapons, no additional details were provided. Still, this should be really exciting news for Destiny 2 fans, and it will be interesting to see how the return of these weapons impacts the game!

An image of the two returning weapons can be found in the Tweet embedded below.

So far, it seems like fans are pretty excited! Some players would obviously prefer to see original weapons instead, but the Duty Bound and Silicon Neuroma have been unavailable for quite some time. As such, it’s easy to see why some players would be excited. The blog post also had some other announcements, as well. Bungie revealed that it has unbanned 61 players from Destiny 2, which came about due to improvements to the game’s anti-cheat, and investigations into the behavior of each individual player. Bungie is planning to look into more cases over time.

Destiny 2: The Witch Queen is set to release on February 22nd, so fans don’t have to wait too much longer to see what’s in store! The game’s next major expansion, The Witch Queen will take players to the new location, Savathun’s Throne World, and it will add a new glaive weapon type. The storyline will center on the Witch Queen herself, Savathun, a 21-foot tall antagonist. The expansion was originally intended to release last year, before getting pushed back to early 2022. Thankfully, thast wait is nearly at an end, as The Witch Queen is promising a lot of big changes for Destiny 2!

Destiny 2 is currently available on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Google Stadia, and PC.

