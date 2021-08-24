Destiny 2's Witch Queen Savathun Is Even Taller Than Lady Dimitrescu

✖

When Destiny 2's The Witch Queen expansion releases next year, it will shine a spotlight on Savathun, the eponymous witch queen herself. Ahead of today's Destiny 2 Showcase event, Bungie revealed that Savathun will have something in common with Resident Evil Village's Lady Dimitrescu: they're both really, really tall. In fact, according to Bungie, Savathun is much taller than Capcom's villain. Lady Dimitrescu clocked in at about 9'6 (with a 17.3-inch heel size), while the Witch Queen is a staggering 21 feet tall! This has already drawn some obvious comparisons between the two characters, and it's likely that will continue in the coming months!

Bungie's reveal of the character's height can be found embedded below.

We have limited details on this embodiment of the Witch Queen Savathûn, but her stature suggests a height of 21 feet. — Destiny 2 (@DestinyTheGame) August 23, 2021

It will be interesting to see whether or not Savathun's stature will help the character hit it off with players in quite the same way that Lady Dimitrescu did! Capcom seemed unprepared for the internet's reaction to the character, from the onslaught of cosplay and fan art that ensued, to some of the more... colorful reactions, online. Capcom leaned into the character's popularity in a big way, even going so far as to sponsor a study about what might happen if Lady Dimitrescu were to step on someone.

As of this writing, Bungie has yet to reveal a lot of details about The Witch Queen expansion. There have been numerous apparent leaks related to the expansion and other Destiny 2 content, but very little official information has been revealed. Today's Destiny 2 Showcase event should give fans a lot more information about the expansion, and when it's set to release. Rumors suggest a February 2022 launch window, but hopefully we'll know much more in just a little bit longer!

Destiny 2 is currently available on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Google Stadia, and PC. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the game right here.

Are you looking forward to this today's Destiny 2 showcase? What do you think of Savathun's impressive height? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!