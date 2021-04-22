Destiny 2 Players Aren't Happy After Bungie Reveals New Transmog System

Something that many fans of Destiny 2 have been requesting for quite literally years at this point has been that of armor transmogrification. If you're not familiar with what this is, it's simply the manner in which players can alter the in-game armor that their character might be wearing in one way or another. After years of anticipating the feature, Bungie finally announced that it would be adding a transmog system in Destiny 2 quite soon. Rather than being thrilled about the move, though, longtime fans are instead quite turned off by the route in which Bungie has opted to implement it.

The biggest issue that most players have with the transmog system that's coming to Destiny 2 deals with how grindy it is. In order to convert your basic armor into what Bungie is referring to as Universal Armor Ornaments, players first need to go through a whole checklist of tasks. For starters, you'll need to kill enemies so that you can earn items known as Synthstrand. From here, you'll need to then spend that Synthstrand on bounties which will net you Synthcord. After this, you'll then have to convert the Synthcord to Synthweave which can then finally convert select pieces of armor into the Ornaments.

To make things even more troublesome, Bungie is also placing a cap on how often players can use the transmog system per season. Players are only able to earn a max of ten Sythweave per class every season, with the exception being a future season that Bungie has yet to announce where they'll be able to earn ten more.

Taken as a whole, most fans are just upset that this transmogrification system is far too complex. In a game that already has more than enough grind to it, many just wanted this system to be more streamlined than it is. While Bungie hasn't revealed when this feature will specifically come to Destiny 2, the feedback that many fans have already given the studio tells us that the developers might look to rethink how all of this works.

