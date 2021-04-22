Destiny 2 Players Aren't Happy After Bungie Reveals New Transmog System
Something that many fans of Destiny 2 have been requesting for quite literally years at this point has been that of armor transmogrification. If you're not familiar with what this is, it's simply the manner in which players can alter the in-game armor that their character might be wearing in one way or another. After years of anticipating the feature, Bungie finally announced that it would be adding a transmog system in Destiny 2 quite soon. Rather than being thrilled about the move, though, longtime fans are instead quite turned off by the route in which Bungie has opted to implement it.
The biggest issue that most players have with the transmog system that's coming to Destiny 2 deals with how grindy it is. In order to convert your basic armor into what Bungie is referring to as Universal Armor Ornaments, players first need to go through a whole checklist of tasks. For starters, you'll need to kill enemies so that you can earn items known as Synthstrand. From here, you'll need to then spend that Synthstrand on bounties which will net you Synthcord. After this, you'll then have to convert the Synthcord to Synthweave which can then finally convert select pieces of armor into the Ornaments.
To make things even more troublesome, Bungie is also placing a cap on how often players can use the transmog system per season. Players are only able to earn a max of ten Sythweave per class every season, with the exception being a future season that Bungie has yet to announce where they'll be able to earn ten more.
Taken as a whole, most fans are just upset that this transmogrification system is far too complex. In a game that already has more than enough grind to it, many just wanted this system to be more streamlined than it is. While Bungie hasn't revealed when this feature will specifically come to Destiny 2, the feedback that many fans have already given the studio tells us that the developers might look to rethink how all of this works.
Too Many Steps
It shouldn’t need to be said, but making armor transmog another grind that requires three(!!!) sets of resources is simply ridiculous. Putting limitations on it is evens more ridiculous. This isn’t the way for transmog.— BlueWestlo (@BlueWestlo) April 22, 2021
The Limit Cap Per Season Also Isn't Enjoyed
With how much gear there is to use with transmog, there should not be a seasonal limit on how much I can earn through gameplay. Limiting to 2 sets of armor per season per class is not acceptable— Char (@CharOnTwitch) April 22, 2021
Fans Still Want Transmog, But Not Like This
Bungie— Jarhinge (@JarhingeArt) April 22, 2021
Bungie
Listen
Transmog is wonderful. Yes. We're all happy it's coming.
But WHY limit how many we can get per season?? WHY still make shaders cost glimmer to apply? I just-
I don't understand? That ruins the ability to experiment with looks which is the whole point https://t.co/iGVKxmTZ9Z
The Community Wants a Say
was excited about transmog in Destiny 2 but reading into it Im disappointed in the overly grindy approach
just want my Titan to look pretty and the seasonal gate is a bummer
wish there'd been more open dialogue about this so the community could have spoken up before we got here— Parris (@vicious696) April 22, 2021
Worse Than Expected
Bungie's approach to transmog is way worse than any of us could have predicted. A needlessly complex, overly grinding, cartoonishly stingy system that feels like the thing you announce so that it can then be walked back and then defenders can be like 'see, they listened'.
Lame.— Skill Up (@SkillUpYT) April 22, 2021
Perhaps Bungie Deserves the Benefit of the Doubt?
I’d wager there are good reasons for the transmog cap and the grind. The team had to have thought about this A LOT.— Philip Tibitoski (@PTibz) April 22, 2021
The System in its Purest Form Isn't Awful
The systems for transmog are good. Shoutout to the devs on that (who probably didn't have a say on pricing and the grind)
Making the system needlessly complicated with an extreme limit to incentivize people to spend real money on a QOL change they wanted is a big F from me— G1 Gigz (@Gigz) April 22, 2021
Grinding is Okay, But Not Like This
Not feeling the transmog system limits. I’m ok with grinding for thread and why not, but the limits on grindable transmogs are a major “ain’t it, chief”— Gothalion (@Gothalion) April 22, 2021
Bungie Breaking Records
Ladies and gentlemen, destiny 2’s transmog is ruined before it releases, thats a whole new record.— Titanwithcrayola (@Titanwithcrayo2) April 22, 2021
C'mon Man
WoW (Blizzard Activision): No limit to how much you can transmog, super cheap using in-game currency.
Destiny 2 (Bungie): Limited use (unless you pay), run bounties for in-game currency (unless you pay). pic.twitter.com/INCXC9QdrQ— CowboyRaptor (@CowboyRaptor) April 22, 2021