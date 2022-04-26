Destiny 2 April 26 Update Live With Patch Notes

✖

2

Bungie has released a new Destiny 2 update across PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X alongside patch notes that reveal everything the newly-owned PlayStation developer has tweaked with the update. Bungie specifically labels the update as a "hotfix," which suggests there's no download involved for players, but this hasn't been confirmed.

As for the update itself, it features roughly two dozen changes involving activities, PVP, gambit, armor, weapons, and abilities. None of the changes by themselves are very notable, but altogether they combine to make a noteworthy update. Unfortunately, all the changes aren't accompanied by any new content.

Below, you can check out the patch notes for yourself:

ACTIVITIES

Fixed an issue where killing a Hive Ghost was granting more than one revive token in activities.

Fixed an issue where Grandmaster The Lightblade and Birthplace of the Vile were not contributing to the Total Conquest Triumph.

PVP

Fixed an issue allowing players to exit the play area on Eternity.

GAMBIT

Fixed an issue where killing the Envoys would not drop the Primeval's shield.

Fixed an issue where the Primeval would not appear after banking 100 Motes.

ARMOR

Synthoceps – Fixed an issue where the Biotic Enhancements perk prevented shattering an encased player with an uncharged melee.

Renewal Grasps – While equipped, Renewal Grasps now increases the base cooldown of the Duskfield Grenade from 62s to 152s. The outgoing damage penalty applied to players affected by a Renewal Grasps' Duskfield Grenade has been reduced from 50% to 20%. Damage unchanged vs. PvE targets.

WEAPONS

Fixed an issue where The Summoner Auto Rifle on Saint-14's rank reputation rewards is missing a Masterwork.

ABILITIES

The Offensive Bulwark Void Aspect now grants 60% less bonus grenade energy regeneration in PvP game modes.

Titan Barricade's base cooldown when the Bastion Void Aspect is equipped is now 82s, up from 53s. This matches the recharge rate of Warlock Rift.

Skip Grenade impact damage reduced from 8 to 4. Skip Grenade tracking strength now begins to decrease after 1s, down to 50% strength after 3s .

Axion Bolt base cooldown increased from 91s to 152s.

Whisper of Chains now provides 15% bonus damage resistance against players when near a Stasis crystal, down from 25%. Unchanged vs. PvE targets.

GENERAL

Stability and crash fixes. Fixed a memory leak contributing to crashes and instability.

Reduced the text chat spam throttle to allow for more messages to be sent by a player before receiving the "You're sending messages too quickly!" message.

Destiny 2 is available via PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X.