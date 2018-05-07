Reminder: Destiny 2’s Warmind Expansion Drops Tomorrow

We’ve been talking about the latest Destiny 2 expansion for some time now, explaining how Warmind could be a real game-changer with its new story arc and its other add-ons. But you won’t have to wait much longer to see what it’s all about.

Bungie and Activision sent out a reminder today that the second expansion for Destiny 2 will be dropping tomorrow, May 8, going live around 11 AM PDT. To celebrate the occasion, it released a trailer that can be viewed above.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The big focus of Warmind will be a new story, which focuses on Ana Bray. She’s a Guardian who was believed dead for some time, but she’s returned to find a connection from her past — one hidden in the polar ice cap on Mars.

In addition, the expansion will also introduce the following content:

All-new Raid Lair: Spire of Stars (goes live Friday, May 11 at 10 AM PDT)

All-new endgame activity: Escalation Protocol

New themed weapons, armor and gear to earn

New destination polar ice caps of Mars

All-new relic weapon, The Valkyrie

New Strikes

We’ve broken down the Warmind expansion even more at this link, talking about what players can expect and play alongside their teammates.

In the story, our own Liana “Lili” Ruppert notes, “Bungie also outlined a ton of changes coming to PvP and the exotic weapons system. With PvP being split between Valor and Glory ranks, rewards will be designated to each play type to provide more variety into the post-campaign content available. Additionally, new changes were also discussed regarding exotic weapons, including which weapons saw huge buffs, and which others were more balanced out.

“A new emote wheel, more vault space, heroic strikes, challenge cards, and more will also be changing when Warmind drops for Destiny 2 May 8th.”

Fans that want to jump into Warmind expansion can do so by picking up the Expansion Pass for Destiny 2, which is available for $34.99. It also comes with the Curse of Osiris expansion as well. If you prefer, you can buy Warmind on its own for $19.99

And if you don’t have Destiny 2 just yet, you can buy the core game for dirt cheap from Best Buy, anywhere between $8-$10. That’s a good way to get started within the game.

Destiny 2 is available now for Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC.