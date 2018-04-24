Destiny 2 Warmind First Look Puts Ana Bray Front and Center

Bungie has finally given us our official first look at the second expansion coming to their MMO, Destiny 2, and finally (finally) all of those Ana Bray theories have come to pass. “Ana Bray, a Guardian long thought lost, searches for a connection to her past…one that could be buried forever beneath the polar ice of Mars,” boldly states the video’s description and this is something lore-hunters have been hoping for since the sequel was announced.

We had our first teaser that something was going down with Bray back in September when there was a journal found in one of the social spaces, “Looks like a journal: Ana Bray. But I can’t tell who – Pretty much the entire thing is redacted. And there are whole pages missing. Something about all this seems … wrong. Am I worrying too much.”

Ana Bray was a Guardian and to learn more about her, those secrets are hidden deep within the lore surrounding Destiny. The name Bray brings forth memories of Clovis Bray, a human who witnessed the Golden Age and founded the Mars incorporation. If you’ve played the Rise of Iron narrative, then you’re already familiar with his company. But his true legacy, that of Clovis Bray, lies within the creation of SIVA: a nanotech that became a plague to those players that took part in Rise of Iron and within the Cosmodrome.

Where as Clovis had his downfalls and less than flattering historical light, the same cannot be said for Ana. She was a Guardian that became a legend in her own right when she defended the City during the Collapse. This Hunter fought valiantly, more so during the Battle of Twilight Gap. That place of battle became a focus point for the Fallen as they organised underneath the House of Kings leadership for a drastic push against the people. This very battle was the one to cement Ana’s title as hero, and later led to the a mounting victory for the Guardians.

When the battle first took place, it was led by Vanguard Commander Saladin Forge. During the attack, Saladin had two apprecentices accompanying him: Zavala (now the Titan Vanguard), and Shaxx – the soldier who led the Guardians to victory because of his refusal to follow orders. The unapproved counterattack is what saved the city, but it didn’t come without risks – and those risks had lasting consequences.

For Destiny players, it’s hard to miss the tumultuous relationship between Shaxx, Zavala, and Saladin. Though Shaxx’s actions reaped great rewards, the risk was tremendous that carried a weighty consequence had it failed: the destruction of everything and everyone.

With Ana Bray being one of the few accredited during the battle, it is interesting to finally see her in the spotlight and not just through obscure lore tid-bits. The video above goes into how ruthless and brave this character is, and players will finally get to see her in action first hand when Warmind drops in Destiny 2 on May 8th.