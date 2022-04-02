Destiny 2 Teases Return of OP Gun

Bungie has teased the potential return of a popular Destiny 2 gun. The tease came during the latest Bungie blog post, in which the developer talked about a potential new Crucible seal. During this, the new PlayStation studio seem to tease the imminent return of Luna’s Howl, a legendary hand cannon. And when you consider the gun’s reputation in Crucible, and when you consider that it was previously locked behind demanding Crucible progression, it makes sense it could return alongside a new Crucible seal.

“In the short term, we do have another title coming to the Crucible,” said Bungie via the aforementioned blog post. “We know you’re howling for a bit more information but expect additional details on that when we get closer to next season.”

Not only is the use of “howling” notable, but it was emphasized with italics. Without this emphasis, you could easily write this off as nothing but speculation, but it’s hard to deny that this is a deliberate Luna’s Howl tease. That said, for now, we can’t confirm this, so take everything here with a grain of salt.

Of course, if Bungie provides any additional teases or offers any type of clarification, we will be sure to update the story accordingly. If this is a deliberate tease, then an additional tease is certainly possible, but one tease may be all fans will get before it drops. Meanwhile, if this isn’t a tease, then fans may end up burnt by their anticipation because like most developers Bungie doesn’t usually comment or address speculation, especially when it’s about future content or lack thereof.

Destiny 2 is available via PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X.