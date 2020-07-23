Destiny 2 Announced for Xbox Series X and Xbox Game Pass

Destiny 2 has been confirmed not only for the next-gen Xbox Series X but also for the Xbox Game Pass service, Microsoft and Bungie announced this week. The announcement of Destiny 2’s plans for Xbox’s consoles and subscriptions came from the Xbox Series X event that focused primarily on first-party games like Halo Infinite but occasionally touched on games like Destiny 2. The game and its expansions will come to the Xbox Game Pass catalog in September and the next-gen version of the game will be optimized for the Xbox Series X whenever it’s released later during the holiday season.

A preview of Destiny 2: Beyond Light was seen during the showcase, but the more interesting info was seen around the trailer above where it was confirmed what the plans would be for Destiny 2 and Microsoft. The Xbox Game Pass version of Destiny 2 will include all the expansions so far as well as the standard edition of Destiny 2: Beyond Light when it’s released.

“Today, during the Xbox Games Showcase, we announced that more gamers will be joining the legions of fans playing Destiny 2 by bringing it to Xbox Game Pass,” Xbox said about the Destiny 2 reveal. “If you are one of the more than 10 million Game Pass subscribers, you’ll get access to all current Destiny 2 expansions starting this September. And when the standard edition of Destiny 2: Beyond Light is released, you’ll get that too.”

Revisit the past and lift your eyes up to the future with @XboxGamePass: https://t.co/nvrpCZVDNp https://t.co/tgxcPs7BfU — Destiny 2 (@DestinyTheGame) July 23, 2020

Xbox’s Project xCloud service will mean that you’ll be able to play Destiny 2 on a number of different devices like phones and tablets as well.

On top of the Xbox Game Pass reveal, it was also confirmed that the game would come to the Xbox Series X. Like other games confirmed for the platform, it’ll make good use of the console’s power.

“Finally, we’re very excited to share that Destiny 2 will be joining our list of titles that are Optimized for Xbox Series X,” an overview of the plans said. “Running in 4K and at 60 frames per second, Destiny 2 on Xbox Series X will quite literally be a game-changer for long-time fans and new players alike. Destiny 2 will also support cross-generation play and Smart Delivery, which will ensure that you always play the best version of Destiny 2, no matter which console you’re playing on.”

Destiny 2 and its expansions will come to Xbox Game Pass in September and the Xbox Series X at a later date.

