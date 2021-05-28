Destiny 2: Xur Location for May 28-June 1

✖

If you live in the United States, it's likely a three-day weekend for you which means it's the perfect time to dive back into Destiny 2 with some pals. While there is plenty to do in Bungie's multiplayer shooter nowadays, Xur is a figure that continues to consistently appear every single weekend. Assuming you're on the hunt for the cloaked salesman yourself, here's where you can track him down in the coming days.

Starting today on May 28 and lasting until June 1, Xur can be found setting up shop within the EDZ. His specific locale within the region will find him standing about near the Winding Cove. A quick check of your in-game map should show you his general location. Once you reach this area, you should then find him hanging out a cliffside, much as he has in the past.

Xur's location is less important though compared to what he actually has on him. And if you're curious to know about what's in his shop this week, this is what you can expect to see:

Sweet Business (29 Legendary Shards): Sweet Business is one of the more unique weapons that Xur has had for sale in recent weeks. The minigun fits is one that comes filled to the brim with ammo and features a bonus perk that increases its effectiveness from long range when you hold down the trigger. It's a fun weapon to use if you're looking to mow down foes quickly.

ACD/0 Feedback Fence (23 Legendary Shards): Titans this week can pick up a new set of gauntlets from Xur. This specific set essentially allows you to build energy whenever you kill an enemy with a melee attack. In turn, when you then get struck with a melee blow, you'll let loose a massive burst of energy.

Lucky Raspberry (23 Legendary Shards): Hunters on the week can look to snag a new piece of chest armor with the Lucky Raspberry. It's not very beneficial unless you happen to be using the Arc Bolt grenades, at which point your cooldown will reset if you happen to complete a full chain.

Apotheosis Veil (23 Legendary Shards): The Apotheosis Veil is a Warlock helm that is pretty nifty for those looking to use their abilities more often. Whenever your ultimate ability is activated, it immediately cools down all other abilities on your character. It has some decent uses with certain character builds to be certain but it's not in the upper echelon of powerful Warlock helms by any means.

As always, Xur will be back in merely one week within Destiny 2. When he does reappear, we'll let you know what he has in his shop next time around.